2 shootings reported in Joliet, police find no one injured

Two shootings were reported between Sunday and Monday in Joliet but officers did not find anyone injured or any property damaged.

The first shooting was about 11 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to Norley Avenue and Hosmer Street for a report of shots fired, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned residents in the area overheard multiple shots fired in the area, English said. The sound of the gunfire was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera system, he said.

Officers canvassed the area but were not able to find any victims or objects that had been struck, English said.

No spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The second shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Norley Avenue for another report of a shooting that was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera, English said.

Officers canvassed the area and found a spent shell casing in the 1000 block of Norley Avenue, English said. Officers were not able to find any victims or objects that had been struck, he said.

“In both incidents, a light-colored sedan type vehicle had been observed leaving the area following the shots being fired,” English said.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.