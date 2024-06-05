Summer concerts, movie nights at Plainfield’s Settler’s Park begin this week

Hundreds of people pack the lawn at Settler’s Park for the Plainfield’s Memorial Day and Ceremony event on Monday, May 27, 2024. The park will be the location for summer concerts and movie nights, beginning Thursday, June 6. (Gary Middendorf)

Settlers’ Park in Plainfield will be the location for summer concerts and movies beginning Thursday with the band Sushi Roll and continuing June 14 with the showing of “Elemental.”

Settlers’ Park is located downtown, near the intersection of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road, just south of the Village Hall. Parking is available in the Village Hall Parking Lot, on Village Center Drive, and on Van Dyke Road.

The Village of Plainfield and Plainfield Park District will be hosting the Settlers’ Park movie series, presented by Illinois American Water, at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater:

June 14 – “Elemental” - Sponsored by Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (PG, Run Time: 101 minutes).

Sponsored by Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (PG, Run Time: 101 minutes). June 21 – “Migration” (PG, Run Time: 82 minutes).

(PG, Run Time: 82 minutes). July 12 – “Kung Fu Panda 4″ - Sponsored by Baxter & Woodman, Inc. (PG, Run Time: 94 minutes).

The movies begin about 8:30 p.m. and are shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen, according to a news release from the village.

The 2024 Settlers’ Park Concert Series, presented by Illinois American Water, will feature the following bands:

Thursday – Sushi Roll.

July 18 – The Messengers.

August 1 – Strung Out

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater in Settlers’ Park.

Terraced seating is available. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Concessions, including popcorn and snacks, are available for sale and the proceeds benefit the movies and concerts in the park, according to the release.

If inclement weather is forecast, this schedule may change. For updates and more information, please visit the Village website, plainfieldil.gov, and follow the Village on social media (Facebook, X).