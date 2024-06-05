Former Illinois Republican campaign aide makes first court appearance in obscenity case

Timothy Pawula, 32, (right), with his attorney, Doug DeBoer, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 as they leave the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A campaign treasurer for a former Republican state lawmaker pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of harassment, obscenity and transmission of obscene messages.

On Wednesday, Timothy Pawula, 32, of Chicago, made his first court appearance with his defense attorney, Doug DeBoer, before Judge Ken Zelazo at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. State records list Pawula as the treasurer for Ozinga for Illinois, the candidate election committee for former Republican state Rep. Tim Ozinga of Mokena.

At the court hearing, Illinois Assistant Attorney General Jonas Harger told Zelazo that he was filing a bill of particulars, which baffled Zelazo because it was not a traditional criminal complaint.

“It’s kind of a unique situation,” Harger said.

Nevertheless, the case eventually was filed under the criminal misdemeanor category in Will County.

The bill of particulars said the Illinois State Police filed with the Will County Circuit Clerk’s Office a citation charging Pawula with the misdemeanor offenses of harassment through electronic communications, obscenity and transmission of obscene messages.

The alleged offenses occurred Nov. 8, 2022, and Nov. 11, 2022, according to Harger’s bill of particulars.

Pawula allegedly used “electronic communication to make comments” to state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, which were “obscene and with the intent to offend,” according to the court filing.

Pawula was further accused of delivering or providing to Hastings an “obscene writing or picture or embodiment of the obscene,” and sent messages or used “language or terms which are obscene, lewd or immoral” with intent to offend Hastings, according to the court filing.

Nov. 8, 2022, was the day Hastings won the election against Patrick Sheehan for the Illinois State Senate District 19 seat. Sheehan, a former Lockport City Council member, was chosen as Ozinga’s replacement for the Illinois House District 37 seat when Ozinga resigned in April of this year.

“I’ve never seen a criminal charge filed in this manner,” DeBoer said to Zelazo regarding the bill of particulars.

Zelazo asked DeBoer whether his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges in Harger’s bill of particulars.

“I guess as to whatever the paperwork that he filed,” DeBoer said.

Zelazo ordered Pawula to have no contact of any kind with Hastings. DeBoer said he had no objections to the no-contact order.

Hastings was at the courthouse for Pawula’s hearing. He said he’s been a victim of electronic harassment where Pawula and potentially other affiliates sent sexually explicit images.

“They were highly offensive,” Hastings said.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Illinois Senate floor in September 2021. (Capitol News Illinois)

He said he wanted to thank the Illinois State Police and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office for their investigation of the case.

“And I hope that justice is served, and I hope the public recognizes if they can do it to me, they can do it to others,” Hastings said.

Pawula’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 11.