Ozinga resigns Illinois House seat, but will still lead Will County Republicans

A Mokena Republican who suddenly resigned from the Illinois General Assembly after being elected in 2020 will still lead the Will County Republican Central Committee.

On Wednesday morning, Tim Ozinga clarified that his resignation from the Illinois House of Representatives 37th District did not mean he would step down as chairman of the Will County Republican Central Committee.

“I have not resigned as chair and intend to continue this important work with continued support of our local precinct committeepersons,” Ozinga said in a Facebook post.

Ozinga did not respond to a call and message on Wednesday regarding his resignation and why the Republican central committee has not run any candidates for the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At this point, James Glasgow, the current state’s attorney, will run in in the general election with no challengers. The last time Glasgow faced a serious Republican challenger was from current Will County Judge Dave Carlson during the 2012 election. Carlson plans to step down from the bench on April 30.

“Tim’s done a good job,” said Steve Balich, the Republican Leader on the Will County Board. “He’s really busy with his business and I’m guessing that’s why he had to step down.”

Ozinga is co-owner and executive vice president of Mokena-based Ozinga Bros. Inc., according to his website. The company specializes in “ready-mix, energy, logistics, and construction materials operating in five states.”

Friday marks the deadline for anyone interested in applying for Ozinga’s vacancy. They must submit an application by noon on that day to the representative district committee for the 37th District, according to a notice posted earlier this week on the Will County Republican Central Committee’s Facebook page.

The representative district committee plans to have a public meeting at 3 p.m. on Friday to review the applications and vote to appoint the replacement for the vacancy. The meeting location is at the Will County Republican office, 9400 Bormet Drive, Suite 10, Mokena.

The committee is also taking applications for the Republican nomination in the 37th District for the upcoming general election and plans to vote on the nomination as well.