Will County forest preserves hosting food truck days, free fishing for Father’s Day

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its event schedule for the week of June 10. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours – ELEX Trail – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Explore the Early Learner’s Exercise Trail obstacles and try to move in the ways different forest animals do. Free, ages 3 to 5. Register by June 9.

BYOB Bingo – 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. Compete for prizes and bring dinner, snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. Free, ages 21 or older.

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 16, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Monee Reservoir in Monee. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources sponsors one weekend each summer to sample fishing without requiring a fishing license, and here’s the bonus: it’s Father’s Day weekend. Dads get bait or treats at each location. House fishing poles are available for free on loan. Regular fishing limits apply.

Fun & Food Trucks – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Whalon Lake in Naperville. Enjoy the first of this summer’s three food truck events. The event will include live music; outdoor lawn games; a bounce house for kids; and food from Lil’ Deb’s, Smokin Z BBQ and Mr. Salty’s Popcorn. The Dock will serve adult beverages. This event is free for all ages.

School of Fish – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Whalon Lake. Stop by during the Fun & Food Trucks event to learn more about local fish. Test your identification knowledge and angler skills with fishing games. Also, learn about Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, fishing programs that are coming up this summer and the Tackle Box bait shop.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 15, at the Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. The only way to view the rookery’s nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions.