Will County Pets of the Week: June 3

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Leo is a male American Staffordshire terrier/dachshund mix who is happy and goofy. He likes people and other dogs. Leo needs an owner willing to work on his training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Fozzie Bear is a 7-year-old FIV-positive domestic shorthair that is super chill and loves to lounge. He needs a home without other cats and dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.