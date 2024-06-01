Shorewood man faces murder, attempted-murder charges linked to Joliet mass shooting

A Shorewood man faces charges linked to a mass shooting of nine victims in January in Joliet that authorities said was committed by another man who died by suicide in Texas.

About 4:25 p.m. Friday, Jon Hansen, 24, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of the first-degree murder of Toyosi Bakare, 28, and the attempted first-degree murder of Mario Guerrero, who was 42 at the time he was shot, according to a statement from Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Bakare and Guerrero were two of the nine victims of the Jan. 21 mass shooting allegedly committed by Romeo Nance, 23, of Joliet, police said.

Nance allegedly shot and killed Bakare in Joliet Township and wounded Guerrero in a separate shooting within the Joliet city limits, police said. Guerrero did not die from his injuries.

The seven other victims who were killed in the incident were members of Nance’s family. Nance fled Illinois after the incident and fatally shot himself in Texas, police said.

Police walk along West Acres Road at the scene were multiple people were found dead in two homes on Monday, Jan. 22 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The charges against Hansen hold him equally liable for Nance’s actions under the state felony murder rule, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

The felony murder rule allows anyone accused of committing a violent felony to be charged with murder if the commission of the crime results in someone’s death, according to the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The statement from the sheriff’s office alleges that Hansen admitted to being with Nance when the shootings of Bakare and Guerrero took place. Hansen allegedly admitted the gun used to shoot Guerrero was given to him by Nance.

“[Hansen] later told detectives that he threw the gun given to him by [Nance] in the DuPage River near his residence. [Hansen] refused to provide any further information regarding the location of the firearm,” police said.

Detectives were able to determine the location of the firearm “through other investigative means,” police said.

Detectives interviewed Hansen on Jan. 27, within a week of the mass shooting, police said. By Friday, they obtained a warrant for Hansen’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Hansen’s next court date is set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.