Mackin’s two-hitter leads Minooka softball to sectional title: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Behind the two-hit pitching of Taylor Mackin and a seven-run sixth inning, Minooka’s softball team won the Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship with an 11-0 victory over Belleville East. The Indians (32-3) advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional, where they will play Oswego at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mackin, who struck out four and walked two, helped her own cause in the sixth, delivering a two-run double. The Indians also got two-run doubles in the inning from Mayson Carr and Madison Kelly as well as an RBI single from Karli McMillin.
Kelly, who was 2 for 4, also had an RBI single in the fourth inning for Minooka. Mackin and Gracie Anderson (double) also had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A Lemont Sectional: Lemont won the title with an 11-2 win over Oak Forest. It is the sixth consecutive sectional crown for Lemont, which plays Pontiac in the East Peoria Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Lemont (25-11) broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning. Jessica Pontrelli started the scoring with an RBI single before Alyssa DeMaio drew a bases-loaded walk for another run. Ania Liptak singled in a pair of runs and Lauren Grames added an RBI single in the frame. Lemont’s Allison Pawlowicz got the scoring started with a solo homer in the first. After Oak Forest took the lead in the third, Lemont got it back on a two-run double by Raegan Duncan and an RBI single by Avaree Taylor. Taylor added a solo homer in the sixth to cap the scoring. Sydney Kibbon and Rhea Mardjetko combined on the mound for a two-hitter
BASEBALL
Class 3A Evergreen Park Sectional: Lemont’s Noah Tomaras hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, and that was enough for pitcher Shea Glotzbach in a 1-0 victory over St. Rita to win the championship and advance to the Crestwood Supersectional at Ozinga Park at 5 p.m. Monday.
Glotzbach threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and five walks for Lemont (27-9), while Matt Devoy (double), Jacob Parr, Andrew Phelan and Giovanni Rendina all had a hit.