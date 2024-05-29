Minooka softball reaches sectional title game: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Minooka breezed into the Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship game with a 10-0 five-inning victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday.
That victory pushes Minooka (31-3-1) into Friday night’s sectional title game where it will face Belleville East, who defeated Edwardsville 7-1 in the other sectional semifinal.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville Sectional: Lincoln-Way West punched its ticket to the IHSA State Tournament by earning a hard-fought 25-18, 27-29, 26-24 victory over Belleville East in the title game of the Collinsville Sectional.
The win sends Lincoln-Way West into this weekend’s IHSA State Tournament at Hoffman Estates High School. The Warriors will open play in the tournament with a 2 p.m. quarterfinal round matchup with York, who defeated Conant in its sectional final.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Streamwood Super-Sectional: Lockport was stopped one step short of the state tournament as the Porters dropped a 21-7 decision to Benet in the Streamwood Super-Sectional.