Conor Essenburg leads Lincoln-Way West baseball to regional title: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Conor Essenburg was dominant on the mound, as the Kansas State-bound left-hander rang up 11 strikeouts in Lincoln-Way West’s 6-1 win over Sandburg on Saturday to clinch the Class 4A Sandburg Regional title. Essenburg gave up one hit and one run over six innings while walking five.
Lincoln-Way West got on the board in the bottom of the first after Ian Hazelip hit a sacrifice fly and Anthony Massa singled, each scoring a run.
Jack Linko went 2 for 3 to lead the offense for the Warriors (29-4), while Lucas Acevedo, Massa, Hazelip, Josh Howard, and Jacob Willis each drove in a run.
Lincoln-Way West moves on to the Providence Sectional at 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they will face Lincoln-Way Central.
BASEBALL
Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Lincoln-Way Central got a strong outing from Luke Mensik and beat Lincoln-Way East 7-1 to win the championship. Mensik allowed five hits and struck out four in six innings. The offense was sparked by three hits, including a triple, from James Hawksworth, while Braden Meyer and Filippo Baratta each had two hits. The Knights (24-6) advance to the Providence Sectional, where they will play Lincoln-Way West at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 4A Plainfield North Regional: Plainfield North won its 14th regional title, topping Downers Grove South 11-9. John Andretich went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Tigers (17-17), who play Waubonsie Valley at 4:30 Wednesday in the Plainfield North Sectional, while Tanner Grimes was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
Class 4A Andrew Regional: Joliet West saw its season end with a 10-3 loss to Andrew in the title game. Parker Schwarting had a two-run triple for the Tigers (32-5), while Jimmy Anderson and James Love each had two hits.
Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional: Plainfield Central finished its season with a 17-15 record after dropping a 6-2 decision to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the title game. Gavin Garnica had two hits and an RBI to lead the Wildcats.
Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional: Morris cruised to a 10-0 win over Ottawa to win the title. Jack Wheeler had a double, triple and two RBIs, while Cody Del Favero had a triple among two hits and three RBIs. Merek Klicker also had a two-run triple. Winning pitcher Brett Bounds struck out five and allowed two hits. Morris plays Washington at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Washington Sectional
Class 3A Lemont Regional: Lemont’s Shea Glotzbach struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter as Lemont beat Tinley Park 3-1 to win the championship. Lemont had four hits on the day, one each by Max Michalak, Jacob Parr, Brett Tucker and Connor Madej. Lemont will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Evergreen Park Sectional against St. Laurence.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A Minooka Regional: Minooka beat Rock Island 2-0 to win the championship and advance to the Pekin Sectional. Taylor Mackin threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Indians (30-3), who will play Bradley Bourbonnais at 4:30 Tuesday. Karli McMillin had an RBI for Minooka, while Gracie Anderson, Addisonn Crumly, Sofia Dziuba, Payton Psinas, Madison Kelly and Mayson Carr all had a hit.
Class 4A West Chicago Regional: Plainfield East defeated Naperville Central 9-5 to win the championship. Natalie Utrata led a 15-hit attack for the Bengals (13-14) with three hits, while Corinne Garmon and Rhiannon McCay each homered in support of winning pitcher Maya Patel. Plainfield East plays Wheaton North at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Plainfield North Sectional.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville Sectional: At Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West defeated Lincoln-Way East 19-25, 27-25, 25-22 to advance to Tuesday’s championship match. Noah Konopack had 39 assists, 10 digs and a kill for the Warriors, while Andrew Flores had 21 digs, an ace and three assists. Drew Kregul had 11 kills and a block, while Colin Dargan had 11 kills and nine digs. Hunter Vedder had 10 kills, while Connor Jaral had six kills, seven digs and two blocks and David Neylon had four kills and two blocks. Trey Marek led East with 24 kills, while Kyle Swarens had 39 assists.
Bolingbrook Sectional: Lockport saw its season end with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-18 loss to Downers Grove North. Josh Bluhm led the Porters (32-6) with 15 kills, while Nate Nacino had seven. Evan Dziadkowiec had 25 assists and eight digs, while Wade Welke had eight digs and two blocks. In the other semifinal, Bolingbrook lost a 25-27, 25-18, 31-29 decision to Glenbard West. Bolingbrook (27-10) was led by Tristan Caminar (12 kills, 11 digs), Tristan Benbow (11 kills), Trevor Wardlow (11 kills), Charlie Bialek (8 kills), Connor Dmochowski (24 assists, 6 digs) and Tyler Vasquez (15 digs, 4 assists).