Dwight freshman advances to 1A shot put finals: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

Softball
Joliet West 9, Plainfield South 0: A six-run fourth inning propelled the Tigers to the Class 4A Lockport Regional final against the host Porters.
Avery Houlihan went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, while Shelby Fraser went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Boys track and field
Three locals advance to 1A state finals: Dwight’s Tristan Chambers finished 20th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:02.89, while teammate Tyler Gubbins finished 26th in the 400 at 52.72. The 4x400 relay team finished 23rd at 3:36.28. That marks the end of their seasons.
However, the Trojans will have one competitor in the state finals on Saturday as freshman Graham Meister put forth the best distance in shot put at 17.01 meters, 1.16 further than second-place thrower. Meister also finished 18th in the discus with a throw of 40.86, but will not advance.
Seneca’s Sam Churchill and Sean Sigler both advance to the finals in pole vault after clearing 3.8. Seneca’s Colton Pumphrey finished 26th in the 110 hurdles at 16.58, while teammate Alex Bogner-Kidwell fouled on his three discus attempts.
Boys tennis
Results from Class 1A State Tournament day one: Joliet Catholic had two doubles teams head to state in Andy Munoz and Ryan Streitz and Matthew Sojka and Connor Neville. Both went 0-2 and were eliminated.
Lemont’s Ethan Bator and Shokhrukh Muradov were eliminated in singles as each went 1-2. Aditya Oberai and Vikram Oberai were eliminated in the third round of the doubles consolation bracket.
Lemont’s Rehan Saraiya and Sean Svoboda remain alive in the consolation bracket after going 3-1 on the day.
Morris’ Connor Barth was eliminated as was Jesse Tyler of Providence Catholic.
Results from Class 2A State Tournament day one: Thomas Stoiber of Lincoln-Way East was eliminated in the second round of the singles consolation bracket.
The Griffin doubles teams of Ryan Dell and Will Pangallo and Tanner Leonard and Sam Cooley saw their seasons end. Dell and Pangallo lost in a third round consolation match and Leonard and Cooley were knocked out in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Ashton Plebanek of Lockport was eliminated in the singles competition as he lost his first two matches as did Zach Paris of Lincoln-Way Central. The Knights’ doubles teams of Daniel Vanisko and Ryan Jabaay and Trevor Braico and Jon Davis were also sent home. Vanisko and Jabaay lost in a second-round consolation match, while Braico and Davis lost their first two matches.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Glenbard East 0: The Porters won 25-23, 25-22 to win the Lockport Regional championship.
Lockport was led by Evan Dziadkowiec (19 assists, four kills), Josh Bluhm (nine kills) and Kevin Rodriguez (13 digs). Lockport set the school record with 32 wins and advances to the sectional semis against Downers Grove North.
Glenbard West def. Plainfield East: The Bengals’ season came to an end while Glenbard West faces Bolingbrook in the sectional semifinals.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Warriors downed the Knights 25-15, 25-14 to advance to the sectional semifinals against Lincoln-Way East.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Marian Catholic 0: The Griffins won 26-24, 25-17. They head to face the Warriors in the sectional semis.