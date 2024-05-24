ALDI announces grand opening for relocated Plainfield store

The newly-relocated ALDI supermarket in Plainfield, 13843 S. Route 59, will open on June 6. (Photo provided by ALDI)

Plainfield — ALDI has announced that it will host a grand opening for its new Plainfield location on Thursday, June 6.

The event will “welcome the community back” at the new store, located at 13843 S. Route 59, starting at 8:30 a.m.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers to the store will receive a gift bag filled with “a sampling of ALDI Fan favorites products and a gift card” as part of what ALDI called it’s “Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program” and all visitors to the store between June 6 and June 9 will be able to enter an opening weekend sweepstakes with a grand prize of a $500 gift card.

“We are eager to provide local shoppers with a revamped and refreshed ALDI store, designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” stated Heather McCarthy, regional vice president for ALDI, in a release announcing the event. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers and decided to move our Plainfield store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

The old Plainfield ALDI store was located at 13550 N. Division St. In the release, the company emphasized its efficiency and said it “prioritizes a swift and seamless transition between store locations to better serve the community.”

The new store is constructed from environmentally friendly materials and will reportedly provide an improved layout for shoppers, more natural light, and extra refrigeration space to accommodate an expanded food selection.

In its statement, ALDI reiterated its commitment to what it called the “ALDI difference” promising continued low prices, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and simplicity in its store.

“The relocated Plainfield store will continue to offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options,” according to the company. “The new store will provide customers with food [and more] that the whole family will love, all at great prices.”

Store operations hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.