New Lenox woman honored as Volunteer of the Year for work in Will County forest preserves

Forest Preserve District of Will County Volunteer of the Year Sally Wieclaw (right), with Barbara Sherwood, the Forest Preserve’s restoration ecologist. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/Glenn P. Knoblock)

Sally Wieclaw of New Lenox was named 2023 Volunteer of the Year during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual banquet in April.

She has served as a steward at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, a butterfly monitor at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve, a plant monitor for the rare blue-eyed Mary and she takes part in small work groups that remove invasive vegetation from preserves.

“Sally has been an amazing Prairie People Volunteer,” said Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer coordinator. “She has earned a President’s Service Award for the past 10 years in a row. As a steward, much of her time volunteering is on her own schedule, but she is willing to help be a plant expert during the native plant sales, assist at public habitat management events, and take part in prescribed burns.”

Wieclaw, who has been a Forest Preserve District volunteer for 23 years, said she appreciates the recognition.”It’s a very humbling experience,” Wieclaw said of the award. “There are so many talented volunteers that put in many hours. I want to thank all of my mentors that have made this journey possible.”

Wieclaw said she started volunteering in 2001 because she had a stressful desk job and needed physical and mental therapy.

“I enjoy being outdoors and saw a brief description posted in the newspaper about a volunteer workday. I joined a workday on the Old Plank Road Trail, and I was hooked,” she said.

Interacting with Forest Preserve staff and other volunteers makes the effort worthwhile, Wieclaw added. “Everyone is willing to teach and share knowledge, so I have learned so much about the natural areas around Will County. I am socially awkward, but I have always felt welcome and have developed some great lifetime friends,” she said.

Forest Preserve staff who nominated Wieclaw said she is passionate about her work and makes a difference because of the variety of tasks she performs including removing garlic mustard infestations, monitoring rare plants such as blue-eyed-Mary and Michigan lily, reporting problem areas and mentoring new volunteers.

Wieclaw also monitors butterflies, and she has extensive knowledge about plants.

Additional volunteers honored

Other volunteers who were recognized at the banquet with performance awards are;

Special Acts: John Fuqua, Plainfield

Outstanding Youth: Kadi Baker, Joliet

Outstanding Group: Transitional students at Joliet Township High School, Joliet

Outstanding Family: Ken and Kathryn Lewellen, Kankakee

Outstanding Senior: Rod Dabe, Country Club Hills

Distinguished Service: Andrew Preze, Bolingbrook

Lifetime Achievement: Tom McCafferty, Crest Hill

Rookie of the Year: Michele Olson, Plainfield

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, including how to volunteer, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.