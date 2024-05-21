Justyn Hart leads Lincoln-Way East to baseball win: Monday’s The Herald-News Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way East 9, Joliet Catholic 6: Justyn Hart went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs during a nonconference win for the Griffins.
Owen Lense struck out six through four innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Warriors dominated for a nonconference victory.
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 11, Downers Grove South 3: Averi Vander Woude went 2 for 5 with three runs scored to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Cassidy Jagielski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Lea Herkel went 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Rich Township 20, Joliet Central 6 (5 inn.): The Steelmen battled but couldn’t come back in Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional quarterfinal action.
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield Central 0: Tristan Benbow had five kills, one ace and one block to lead the Raiders to a Joliet West Regional victory 25-17, 25-15.
Tristan Caminar had three kills and one block, Trevor Wardlow had six kills, one ace and a block, and Connor Dmochowski had 15 assists, one ace and four digs.
Joliet West 2, Montini 0: The Tigers won in Joliet West Regional play 25-8, 25-13.
Plainfield North 2, Lemont 1: The Tigers battled to a Lockport Regional win 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Kankakee 0: The Griffins won in the Marian Catholic Regional 25-7, 25-4.
Plainfield South 2, Willowbrook 0: The Cougars fought for an Oswego East Regional victory 25-14, 25-18.
Providence Catholic 2, Waubonsie Valley 0: At Oswego, the Celtics picked up an Oswego East Regional win, 25-19, 25-22.
Plainfield East 2, Neuqua Valley 0: The Bengals won in Oswego East Regional play 25-14, 25-18.
Oswego East 2, Romeoville 0: The hosts battled to win in Oswego East Regional play 25-21, 25-20.
Minooka 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Steelmen fell in JCA Regional action 25-17, 25-18.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 17, Kaneland 5: Tommy Otrembiak, Carson Katzmann, Johnny Martin, Aidan Kannenberg, Chris Biel and Nate Uloswceh each had multiple goals for a Washington Sectional victory.
Marist 17, Lemont 4: Lemont battled but fell in their St. Rita Sectional match.