Minooka baseball edges West Aurora; JCA boys run way to state: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): The Warriors won their second straight game against Bradley-Bourbonnais after suffering three losses in four games.
Jack Linko went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run, while Lucas Acevedo struck out five while only allowing three hits in five innings of scoreless work.
Minooka 13, West Aurora 11: Minooka overcame a fourth inning in which West Aurora scored seven runs by scoring five of their own the rest of the way.
Carter Lennington hit two home runs. Isaac Goddard and Nate George each hit one.
Plainfield South 17, Joliet Central 5: After trailing 12-0 through three and a half innings, the Steelmen cut it to 13-4 by the end of the fifth. Four runs in the top of the seventh and 21 hits in total gave the Cougars the 12-run win anyway.
Nicholas Ruenzi went 3 for 6 with two RBIs, while Blake Phommachanhom was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Plainfield South. John Stasiak went 3 for 3, while Jay Zepeda was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Romeoville 4, Plainfield East 3: Harrison Kolze’s three-run homer in the second gave Romeoville the cushion it needed to get the win.
Jeremy Stokes had two RBIs for Plainfield East.
Plainfield North 1, Yorkville 0: The Tigers got to .500 on the season at 15-15.
Joe Giuliano went all seven innings, allowing five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Coal City 7, Beecher 6: The Coalers secured the 2A Reed-Custer Regional victory in comeback fashion after Gabe McHugh’s walk-off, three-run triple.
Austin Davy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as well.
Herscher 6, Seneca 0: Seneca’s season came to an end with a loss in the 2A Herscher Regional.
Austin Aldridge hit a double for Seneca.
Softball
Lemont 7, Argo 4: Lemont moved to 18-1 in conference play with the victory.
Raegan Duncan went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Joliet West 10, Romeoville 2: A five-run fifth inning separated the Tigers from the Spartans.
Juliana Anderson went 2 for 3 for Romeoville, while Joliet West was led by Brooke Schwall’s 4 for 4, four-RBI effort. Schwall had a three-run homer in the fifth.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): It was a short day for the Warriors, as they closed things out early.
Reese Rourke led the way with a 4 for 4, four-RBI performance. Olivia Calderone went 2 for 3 with four RBIs including two home runs.
Plainfield Central 21, Joliet Central 2 (4 inn.): It was a quick afternoon for the Wildcats as they compiled 12 hits with six walks.
Abby English went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Jamie Crawford had five RBIs, and Ava Zitello, Maeve Carlton and McKenna Ignasak each had three RBIs.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Riverside-Brookfield 6 (8 inn.): The Knights put up four runs in extra innings to get the victory.
Alexis Youngren went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Josephine Jager went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Teagan Berkshire was 3 for 5.
Lockport 5, Lincoln-Way East 3: The Porters built up a 5-1 lead and held off a late rally attempt by the Griffins.
Rheanna Slavicek went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Morgan Spodarek hit a homer for Lockport. Lincoln-Way East was led by Cassidy Jagielski, who went 2 for 3.
Minooka 7, Plainfield North 4: Minooka collected yet another win ahead of Friday’s showdown with Oswego.
Jessica Knight went 2 for 4 for Plainfield North, while Taylor Mackin went 3 for 5, Karli McMillin went 3 for 4, and Payton Psinas was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Coal City 5, Bishop McNamara 4 (9 inn.): The Coalers get a thrilling win in extras as part of the Class 2A Manteno Regional.
Abby Gagliardo was a perfect 3 for 3 on the evening for Coal City.
Boys track and field
Class 2A Hillcrest Sectional: Joliet Catholic finished in third place as a team with 84.5 points, while Providence finished sixth with 56 points.
Capturing individual sectional championships and advancing to next weekend’s IHSA State Meet in Charleston were Providence’s Luke Leverett (10.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash), Joliet Catholic’s Nathan Ciarlette (4:34.52 in the 1,600), JCA’s 4x100 relay team of TJ Rzasa, Michael Brow, Craig Peacock and HJ Grigsby (42.96), the Hilltoppers’ 4x800 team of Chris Corsi, Jiuliani Verdin, Darian Arteaga and Nathan Ciarlette (8:40.89), Joliet Catholic’s Nate Magrini (14.28 meters in the shot put)
Adding runner-up finishes and earning automatic state bids were JCA’s Grigsby (6.50 in the long jump) and Dylan Travis (13.02 in the triple jump). Grigsby also qualified for state in the 100 despite a fourth-place finish with his time of 11.06 seconds, 0.07 better than the minimum.
Girls track and field
Class 1A state: Dwight had one competitor in Mikayla Chambers, who finished ninth in the 800 to advance to Saturday’s finals.
For Seneca, Teagan Johnson’s finals qualifying 3.05-meter jump in the pole vault was tied for the second-highest of the day in 1A. Evelyn O’Connor advanced in the 1,600 with an 11th-place, school-record run of 5:11.08. The 4x800 relay team consisting of Clara Bruno, Natalie Misener, Gracie Steffes and O’Connor posted the sixth-best time, 9:59.88. Faith Baker’s 12th-place throw of 10.91 meters in the shot put made the cut as well.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 0: LWC won 25-13, 25-17. Dylan Brannigan (seven kills, three blocks) Braeden Fawcett (seven kills, three blocks) and Logan Baechtold (four kills, four blocks) led the way for the Knights.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Bolingbrook 0: The Griffins got the victory 25-22, 25-21.
Joliet West 2, Oswego 0: The Tiger won 25-21, 25-22.
Plainfield North 2, Minooka 0: The Tigers won 27-25, 25-21.
Sandburg 2, Lockport 0: The Porters fell 22-25, 23-25. The Porters were led by Wade Welke (eight kills), Evan Dziadkowiec (24 assists) and Kevin Rodriguez (11 digs).
Plainfield East 2, West Aurora 0: Bengals got the victory 26-24, 25-22.
Boys water polo
Naperville North 12, Lincoln-Way East 10: The Griffins’ season comes to an end in the state quarterfinals.
Boys lacrosse
Providence 14, Normal Community 3: The Celtics won in the Washington Sectional.