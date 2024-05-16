‘Star Wars’ doll exhibit back at Joliet Public Library

An exhibit of costumed dolls representing Star Wars characters is on exhibit at the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Branch downtown until June 2. May 15, 2024 (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

The Joliet Public Library has on display a doll exhibit connected to its “Star Wars” Day event, which is June 1.

The “Star Wars” doll exhibit is at the library’s branch in downtown Joliet for a second year.

It features about 40 dolls representing “Star Wars” characters and was created by Kathy van Beuningen, a member of the 501st Legion group that participates in Star Wars Day in Joliet, according to a news release from the library.

Van Beuningen creates costumes for the dolls, many of which she buys at resale stores.

New to the exhibit this year are mixed media “spacescape” pieces.

“I have been exploring the limitless possibilities of my imagination, inspired by George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’ stories as a vehicle, to transport me to a galaxy far, far away,” van Beuningen said in the release. “I hope to inspire and encourage creativity in others through my creations.”

The exhibit will run until June 2.

Van Beuningen will be at the library on Star Wars Day to discuss her exhibit.

“Star Wars” Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Joliet and is centered at the library branch located at 150 N. Ottawa St.