Joliet shooting damages laundromat, 2 vehicles

The glass entrance to Splish Splash Laundromat, 1220 Richards St., was damaged by gunfire on Thursday, April 18, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A laundromat and two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in a shooting that occurred in the southeast side of Joliet.

About 12:37 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Richards Street for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found more than 30 spent shell casings at the scene, English said. Two unoccupied vehicles, which were not involved in the shooting, were struck by gunfire, he said.

A window at Splish Splash Laundromat and a nearby brick wall, both at 1220 Richards St., were struck by gunfire, English said.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting led police to determine the suspects from a silver sedan “exchanged numerous rounds of gunfire” with suspects in a white SUV near the parking lot of 1220 Richards Street, English said.

The silver sedan and white SUV fled the scene before officers arrived, English said.

“Following an extensive search for victims both at the scene as well as local hospitals, it was believed there were no reported injuries at this time,” English said.

Anyone with videos and information related to the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If anyone with videos and information wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit their website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

A pile of broke glass from gunfire damage at Splish Splash Laundromat, 1220 Richards St., seen on Thursday, April 18, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Connie Claybrooks, an employee for the laundromat, said she was with another person inside the building when the shooting occurred. She said she heard about 15 gunshots but didn’t see who was involved in the shooting.

“We heard gunshots and we hit the pavement,” Claybrooks said.

She described the sound of the gunshots as “real fast.” No one inside the laundromat was injured, she said.

Claybrooks was sweeping the shattered glass of the entrance that had been damaged by gunfire.

One of the vehicles damaged by gunfire belonged to an employee for Warehouse Workers for Justice, who declined to be named. She said no one in their office was injured.