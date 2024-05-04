Ruby St. bridge in Joliet down for repairs

The Ruby Street bridge, seen with the decks up in the air in this file photo, was shut down Friday for emergency repairs. (Eric Ginnard)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet was shut down for emergency repairs on Friday and may not reopen until later this summer.

The drawbridge over the Des Plaines River had already been scheduled to be shut down for scheduled maintenance expected to last two months when it broke down.

The city of Joliet issued a news release Friday saying the Illinois Department of Transportation, which maintains the Ruby Street bridge, has moved up a scheduled May 13 closure because of the emergency repairs and the bridge will remain closed for at least two months.

However, IDOT several hours later issued its own news release saying the duration of the shutdown due to the emergency repairs has not been determined.

“The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing,” the IDOT release said. “A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later.”

A mechanical component on the bridge failed Friday, IDOT said.

The shutdown for scheduled maintenance was to start April 22 but had been pushed back to May. The bridge, like the other drawbridges downtown, is being equipped for future remote control when bridge tenders, now stationed at the bridges, will be moved to a central location in Joliet.