Joliet American Legion Band hosting fundraising concert to compete in national event

The Joliet American Legion Band was National Champions in 2022 and 2023. (Provided by Gary Picha)

Joliet — The Joliet American Legion Band will host a special concert in June in order to raise money for entry in a national competition.

The band hopes to compete in the American Legion National Convention Senior Band Competiton in New Orleans this August. The group is the competition’s two-time reigning champion.

To offset travel costs, the 65-member band will host a fundraiser concert June 2 at the Old Central Church in the Jacob Henry Mansion Complex at 15 S. Richards St. in Joliet.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. and doors open at 2:15 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are $10 per person and can be bought through any band member or at special ticket sales events throughout May.

Tickets will be available Tuesday nights May 14 and 21 at the Crossroads Christian Church at the corner of Essington and Caton Farm roads from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and at the American Legion Post 1080 at 2625 Ingalls Ave. from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Any remaining tickets will be available at the door, though capacity is capped at 500 attendees.

The concert also will feature a raffle, a silent auction, and a cash bar and refreshments, proceeds from which will also go toward travel costs for the band members.

Band Emcee Gary Picha said if the band wins the competition again it would be the 40th time the Joliet organization has won since it started competing in the event in 1946.