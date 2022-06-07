Star Wars Day draws estimated 5,000 to 7,000

As happy as people were to see Star Wars Day come back to Joliet, there were an estimated few thousand fewer at the event on Saturday than in its peak years.

There is no certain count since there is no admission charged for Star Wars Day, but the estimate is that somewhere between 5,000 and 7,000 attended, said Joliet Public Library Executive Director Megan Millen.

“It’s really hard to tell,” Millen said Tuesday. “It’s definitely less than our peak, which is 10,000. But it was configured differently. I’m going to guess 5,000 to 7,000.”

She said counting heads was more difficult because the event was more spread out with merchandise vendors at the Renaissance Center this year, although that’s a feature that Millen said should be retained “because it gave people an open space to shop in.”

People mingle with costumers in the courtyard of the Joliet Public Library during Star Wars Day on Saturday. (Bob Okon)

Millen considered it a good showing given people are still concerned about COVID-19, and Star Wars Day had been canceled the last two years.

The library in December even announced it would end Star Wars Day but reversed itself after an outcry to keep the event.

“I’m glad the event is back on, and it will continue in the foreseeable future,” Millen said. “You can expect to see us on June 3, 2023.”

Other organizations and units of government got involved in planning and staging Star Wars Day when Millen said the event had begun to overwhelm library staff.

Millen called Saturday the “smoothest run” Star Wars Day thanks to participation by “community partners.”

Costumers march in the Star Wars Day parade in downtown Joliet on Saturday. (Bob Okon)

Councilwoman Jan Quillman, who was outspoken when the library briefly decided to cancel the event, was there Saturday and commented on how pleased people were to see Star Wars Day return.

“It’s just something nice for downtown Joliet,” Quillman said Saturday before the start of the opening parade. “I’m just so glad that all these partners are involved now..”



