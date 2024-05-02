Joliet Township H.S. Foundation to hold benefit golf outing

The Joliet Township High School Foundation will hold its 23rd Annual Wadsworth Golf Outing on June 13 at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet.

The Joliet Township High School Foundation will hold its 23rd annual Wadsworth Golf Outing on June 13.

Registration is now open for the outing, which will be at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

In addition to golfers, the foundation is seeking hole and event sponsors, as well as raffle baskets, according to a news release from the JTHS Foundation.

The event will include a continental breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, hot dogs and beer at the turn, a 19th hole beer keg, a taco bar buffet, games, and hole-in-one and putting contests.

Proceeds from the outing benefit Joliet Township High School District 204 students and staff.

The foundation’s mission is to support the students, faculty and staff in District 204 “in enhancing teaching, learning and community service opportunities,” according to the foundation’s website.

This includes awarding grants to JTHS students and staff to “enhance educational opportunities” and awarding scholarships to “deserving seniors to assist with their post-secondary education,” according to the website.

More than $25,000 are distributed each year for grants to teachers and students “who apply for funding for projects that cannot be financed through the regular school budget,” according to the website.

The foundation also grants each campus funds to help students with Advanced Placement testing and Get Ahead summer school.

The foundation typically clears about $15,000 from the golf outing and about $10,000 from an annual trivia event, foundation President Mark Turk previously said.

The 18th annual Trivia Afternoon was held March 10.

To register to golf or offer support, contact John Randich at johnrandich1@gmail.com, Katie Hunt at kmhunt@jths.org or Mark Turk at mlturk05@comcast.net.

For information, visit jthsfoundation.org.