Joliet Township High School Foundation sets golf outing date, tries to reset fundraising mission

The JTHS Foundation trivia event in 2017 was held at 176 W. 1100 N.E. Frontage Road in Joliet, the only venue in town able to accommodate the event due to the large number of people who play, Mark Turk, foundation president, said. The event typically clears $10,000 for the foundation, which helps fund scholarships and special project grants for JTHS staff and students. The trivia event was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Denise Unland)