Joliet police make arrest in shooting that left one person wounded

A Joliet man faces gun charges related to a shooting that happened last week in which a man was shot while walking in the early morning hours in an area near the McDonough Street bridge.

Maurice Robinson Jr., 20, Joliet, was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a news release from Joliet police.

On Thursday, April 25, officers responded to a shooting of a man at around 12:50 a.m. at Water and Munroe streets, said Joliet police.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the arm that was considered not life threatening, police said. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for treatment of his injury.

The man was shot while walking with a 20-year-old woman but police said the woman was not struck by gunfire.

Investigation by police determined the gunfire came from a residence in the 200 block of Munroe Street, according to police.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Munroe Street where they recovered a loaded handgun and ammunition, according to police. Robinson was at the home at the time of the search warrant, and he was transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning, according to police.

Detectives determined that Robinson was responsible for firing a handgun on April 25 and was taken into custody to the Will County jail.

Robinson faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with no Firearm Owners Identification Card, and possession of ammunition with no Firearm Owners Identification Card.