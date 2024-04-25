Joliet shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to the arm

A young man who was walking with a woman in the south end of Joliet suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting of a 21-year-old man at close to 12:50 a.m. on Thursday at Water and Munroe streets, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The area is south of the McDonough Street bridge.

When officers arrived, they found the man had a gunshot wound to the arm that was considered not life threatening, English said.

The man was shot while walking with a 20-year-old woman near Water and Munroe streets, English said. The woman was not struck by gunfire.

Officers believe the gunfire came from a dark-colored sedan in the area, English said.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for treatment of his injury.

Anyone with videos or information related to the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.