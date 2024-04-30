Joliet West dominates for baseball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday

Baseball
Joliet West 13, Romeoville 5: Jimmy Anderson and Owen Young both homered to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Young drove in three runs and Nathaniel Consalvo, Peyton Barborek and Matt Marchiniak combined to drive in six.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Stagg 0 (6 inn.): Landon Mensik homered twice and drove in four to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Collin Senkpeil went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and Mensik struck out seven through six innings on the mound.
Dwight 15, Grant Park 0 (5 inn.): The Trojans put nine on the board in the third inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Evan Cox went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored and Luke Gallet drove in two. Tracer Brown had three RBIs.
Plainfield Central 16, Joliet Central 6: At Joliet, the hosts fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Softball
Providence Catholic 5, Bishop McNamara 3: Kailee O’Sullivan went 2 for 4 at the plate with homer and an RBI during a nonconference victory.
Sophia Thormeyer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and O’Sullivan struck out 13 through seven innings in the circle.
Wilmington 3, Peotone 1 (13 inn.): The Wildcats scored two in the 13th inning to secure an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Keeley Walsh went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and Lexi Strohm struck out six through 7 2/3 innings of work in the circle.
For the Blue Devils, Sophie Klawitter struck out 27 through 12 innings pitched.
Yorkville 7, Plainfield East 3: Joey Erkenswick went 1 for 2 at the plate and drove in two but the Bengals fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Oswego 13, Plainfield South 2: Kendal Pasquale drove in two runs but the Cougars fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Boys track and field
Romeoville Invite: Oswego took first with 54 points, Romeoville took second with 45 points and Plainfield Central took third with 23.
For Oswego, Logan Shelton won the 100-meter run (11.20), the 200-meter run (22.83) and the 400-meter run (52.22), Mitchell Bucher won the 800-meter run (2:09.53), Andrew Anderson won the 3200-meter run (11:50.41), Ben Simmons won the 110m hurdles (17.99). The 4x400 meter relay won, the 4x800 meter relay won and Jorden Witherspoon-Coleman won the triple jump (11.68m).
For the Spartans, Tyler Unverzagt won the 1600-meter run (4:49.25), the 4x100 relay won and the 4x200 relay won.
For the Wildcats, Jake Michel won the 300m hurdles (45.23) and Ari Williams won the long jump (5.83m).
Kaneland Invite: Plainfield North won with 30 points, Kaneland took second with 25 and West Aurora took third with 20 in a three-team meet.
For Plainfield, Keith Cyracus won the 200-meter run (23.44), Easton Miller won the 400-meter run (49.64), Kwame Amoo-Otoo won the 110m hurdles (15.85), Cam Morris won the 300m hurdles (42.10), the 4x400 meter relay won and Amoo-Otoo won the triple jump (13.52m).
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Hinsdale Central 0: Jacqson LeSure had 10 kills to lead the Raiders to a nonconference victory, 25-23, 25-22.
Tristan Benbow had six kills, Trevor Wardlow had five kills, Charlie Bialek had four kills, Connor Dmochowski had 21 assists, nine digs and an ace and Tyler Vasquez had seven digs and three assists.