Crest Hill man sentenced to 25 years in prison for infant daughter’s death

A Crest Hill man will serve 25 years in prison for the first-degree murder of his infant daughter in 2019.

On Monday, Jonathon Middono, 34, of Crest Hill, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of his daughter, Kora Middono, who was 10 weeks old, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

The case against Middono had been pending since June 4, 2019. Earlier this month, both parties in the case were still dealing with pretrial issues over evidence in the case.

Middono was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Will County Judge Carmen Goodman. He was credited with serving almost five years in jail.

On May 30, 2019, Middono, his wife and their daughter Kora had moved into the Crest Hill Inn on Plainfield Road, according to Glasgow’s office.

Three days later, Kora’s mother went to work and Kora was left in the care of Middono, according to Glasgow’s office.

When the mother returned home from work that evening, she saw the baby needed medical care, according to Glasgow’s office. The mother and Middono took Kora to Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Kora had multiple skull fractures and she was then taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where she died from her injuries.

The cause of Kora’s death was blunt force trauma.

Following an investigation by the Channahon Police Department, Middono was charged with aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery. On June 26, 2019, Middono was indicted on a new charge of first-degree murder.