Police: Crest Hill father caused baby daughter's death

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Channahon police and charged with battering his baby daughter, who later died.

Jonathan R. Middono, was booked into the Will County jail on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the alleged beating of his 10-week-old daughter, Kora Middono.

While Middono was only charged with aggravated battery, the Channahon police said in an emailed statement that they are conducting a homicide investigation.

“Additional charges against Jonathon R. Middono are anticipated as investigators are closely working with the Will County State’s Office,” police said.

About 12:30 a.m. Monday, Channahon police officers went to Morris Hospital after receiving a report from hospital staff that Kora had suffered significant head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, police said.

Kora was flown from Morris Hospital to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

An initial police investigation on Monday indicated that Kora was living with Middono and her mother at the Manor Motel in Channahon, but moved to the Crest Hill Inn on Plainfield Road in Crest Hill on May 30, police said.

A Channahon police detective interviewed the parents, and Middono was arrested afterward.

The investigation remains open and active, police said.

Jonathan Middono was scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday.