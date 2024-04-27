Lockport man charged with unlawfully detaining painters with handgun

A Lockport man has been charged with unlawfully detaining four painters while he was armed with a gun because he suspected they stole his wife’s jewelry box.

About 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call from a man who said that he and his three employees had been threatened by a man with a gun, according to Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff.

Officers met with four men in their 40s who said they were hired by Ahmad Richie, 42, to paint the interior of his house, Huff said. While the painters were working, Richie allegedly approached them and drew a gun from a holster on his hip and pointed it at them.

Richie allegedly ordered the painters into a bedroom while accusing them of stealing a jewelry box, Huff said, and Richie told them they could not leave until he got the jewelry box back.

Richie contacted his wife through FaceTime, and she indicated that she had moved the jewelry box because of the painters being in the home, according to a court filing from prosecutors. The jewelry box was found later.

Richie then apologized and allowed the painters to leave, prosecutors said.

Officers placed Richie under arrest and seized a Glock 27 handgun, Huff said.

Richie had a firearm owner’s identification card, and a safety check of the firearm revealed it was loaded with a live round in the chamber, prosecutors said. Richie allegedly admitted to detaining the painters but denied pointing the gun at anyone.

Richie was charged with four felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint. A criminal complaint alleged Richie unlawfully detained the four men while using a handgun.

Richie was taken to the Will County jail at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was released about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.