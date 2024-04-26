Luke Mensik leads Lincoln-Way Central to baseball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday

Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 2: Luke Mensik drove in two runs to led the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Braden Meyer went 4 for 4 at the plate and Kyle Maslan struck out three through six innings pitched.
Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 1: Casey Clennon went 3 for 5 with an RBI during a Tri-County Conference win.
Morris 14, Rochelle 3 (5 inn.): Nazim Baftiri went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Morris to an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Brett Bounds went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Lockport 1 (5 inn.): Matt Hudik went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Johnny Dwyer drove in three for a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Dwight 3, Midland 2: Wyatt Statler hit a solo home run during a Tri-County Conference win.
Terry Wilkey struck out five through four innings pitched.
Oswego East 10, Plainfield North 7: Plainfield North came up short in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Minooka 7, Yorkville 3: Nate George went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
CJ Deckinga struck out eight through six innings pitched.
Plainfield East 18, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): CJ Przybylski and Danny Schuch both homered during a Southwest Prairie Conference win for the Bengals.
Przbylski drove in six runs and Schuch drove in three. Przbylski struck out five through four innings on the mound.
Plainfield Central 8, Romeoville 7: Ricky Robinson homered and drove in two for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Gavin Garnica went 2 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs.
Joliet West 5, Plainfield South 4: The Cougars battled but fell short in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Richards 4, Lemont 3: Jacob Parr went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored but Lemont fell in South Suburban Conference action.
Sandburg 4, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Crete-Monee 10, Peotone 3: Alex Chenoweth struck out six through five innings of work but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference action.
Plano 5, Coalers 2: At Plano, the Coalers fell short in nonconference play.
Clifton Central 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Clifton, the Panthers fell early and couldn’t get on the board during a River Valley Conference matchup.
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 12, Bolingbrook 5: Cassidy Jagielski went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and Laurent Bogard went 3 for 3 with an RBI during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Seneca 17, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): The Fighting Irish scored 11 in the second inning to secure a Tri-County Conference victory.
Sam Vandevelde homered and drove in two and Camryn Stecken drove in three runs. Lexie Buis had three RBIs. Hayden Pfeifer struck out seven through four innings pitched.
Lemont 7, Richards 0: Avaree Taylor went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for a South Suburban Conference win.
Mallory Corse had an RBI and Sydney Kibbon struck out five through seven.
Coal City 12, Lisle 2 (5 inn., Game 1): Makayla Henline went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Makenzie Henline and Jadyn Shaw combined to drive in four runs.
Providence 4, Loyola 0: Angelina Cole went 2 for 4 with two RBIs during a Chicago Catholic League Conference win.
Kailee O’Sullivan struck out 10 through six innings in the circle.
Lockport 6, Sandburg 1: Brooke Keltner went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Kelcie McGraw struck out 10 through seven innings pitched.
Dwight 10, Midland 0 (6 inn.): Avery Scheuer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Trojans to a Tri-County Conference win.
Averi Jury and Miranda Bovelle combined to drive in four runs and Jury struck out seven through six innings.
Plainfield North 3, Plainfield East 2: Sophia Feminis went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Streator 8, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets fell early and couldn’t catch up in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Oswego 2, Joliet West 0: The Tigers fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Yorkville 7, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars couldn’t get on the board during Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Oswego East 6, Romeoville 5: The Spartans battled but fell short in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Lincoln-Way West 1: Ava Peterson put one on the board but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Boys track and field
Stephen Hunt Invitational: Plainfield North took first with 151.5 points, Plainfield South took second with 84 points, Plainfield East took third with 21.5 points and Plainfield Central took fourth with 15 in a four team meet.
Girls track and field
Stephen Hunt Invitational: Plainfield North took first with 119 points, Plainfield South took second with 64 points, Plainfield East took third with 46.5 points and Plainfield Central took fourth with 42.5 in a four team meet.
Oak Forest Invitational: Lincoln-Way Central took first with 153 points, Joliet Central took second 79, Bradley-Bourbonnais took third with 42, Lockport tied for fourth with Stagg with 29 points and Sandburg took sixth with eight points in an eight team meet.
Reavis Invitational: Romeoville took first with 109 points in a six team meet.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Bolingbrook 1: Evan Dziadkowiec had 37 assists to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23.
Josh Bluhm had 14 kills, Kevin Rodriguez had 26 digs, Nate Nacino had 10 kills and Erik Gonzalez three blocks.
Boys lacrosse
Hinsdale Central 10, Lincoln-Way West 3: Jamen Hacha, Carson Katzmann and David Ho each scored but the Warriors fell in nonconference action.