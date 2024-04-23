Judge denies dismissal of Joliet Outlaws murder case

Jeremy Boshears, 38, testifies during his murder trial on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A judge has denied the dismissal of the Joliet Outlaws murder case on double jeopardy grounds because he couldn’t say whether the prosecutors’ mistakes were done for “nefarious” or “malicious” reasons.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Dave Carlson delivered his ruling that denied the defense motion from Chuck Bretz, attorney for Jeremy Boshears, 38, of Coal City.

Boshears stands charged for a second time with the 2017 first-degree murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24. She was shot in the head Nov. 13, 2017, at the Outlaws motorcycle clubhouse, 1915 E. Washington St., Joliet Township.

In 2022, a jury found Boshears guilty of Kearns’ murder. The jury also found him guilty of concealing Kearns’ homicidal death from authorities by stowing her body inside of a barn in Kankakee County.

Last January, Carlson had granted a new trial for Boshears based on what he saw as the “cumulative effect” of the errors committed by prosecutors during the 2022 trial.

That led to Bretz filing a motion to have the case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. The double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits people from being prosecuted twice for the same offense.

Bretz argued at Tuesday’s court hearing that prosecutors committed multiple errors and misconduct at the trial for the “dual purpose” of either prejudicing the jury against Boshears or goading the defense into moving for a mistrial.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka argued that double jeopardy only would apply if a defendant’s conviction was reversed because the evidence was insufficient to sustain a jury’s verdict.

Shlifka said on Tuesday that Carlson’s ruling granting a new trial did not say the evidence in the case was insufficient. He also denied prosecutors were attempting to goad the defense into moving for a mistrial.

Carlson said the conduct of the prosecutors at trial rose to a level that required a new trial. But he said he couldn’t say whether prosecutors were being “nefarious” or “malicious.”

Boshears is slated to return to court on Wednesday for a ruling from Carlson on whether he should be released from jail under the SAFE-T Act.

Carlson was going to have another judge rule on Boshears’ release from jail with his impending retirement from the bench. But Bretz insisted on Carlson making the decision, saying the judge was in a unique position based on having heard all the evidence in the case.