Joliet West, Joliet Central baseball both score walk-off wins: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Joliet West 4, Andrew 3: Jimmy Anderson hit a walk-off RBI single to score Owen Young and Cael Karczewski to complete the comeback Saturday for the Tigers.
Joliet Catholic 11, Niles Notre Dame 2: Jake Troyner went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Jake Gimbel struck out six in five innings of work.
Romeoville 5, Metea Valley 4; Metea Valley 5, Romeoville 0: The Spartans split a doubleheader as Braden Lee went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the opener, and Emmanuel Marin went 2 for 2 in the second game.
Lemont 8, Plainfield North 3; Plainfield North 14, Lemont 5: Maximos Barriball went 3 for 4 for Plainfield North, but Lemont got great performances from Matt Devoy (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Nick Berardi (2 for 4, two RBIs).
Minooka 5, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins collected just two hits as a team, while Brayden Zilis (two RBIs) and Tyler DeLuca (nine strikeouts, two hits allowed) were outstanding.
Lincoln-Way West 6, Oak Forest 3: The Warriors moved to 17-0 on the season after Anthony Vita struck out six, Anthony Massa drove in three runs, and Conor Essenburg hit a home run.
Lockport 7, Plainfield East 5: Justin VanderTuuk (3 for 4) and Bryce Flood (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the Porters offense, while Nate Byrdak (seven strikeouts) was sensational on the mound. Jeffery Wheeler (two RBIs) led the Bengals.
Dwight 9, Newark 0: Tyler Cox drove in two home runs. Drew Anderson, Wyatt Statler, Tracer Brown and Terry Wilkey combined for 11 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Joliet Central 10, Kankakee 9 (8 inn.): Jay Zepeda, John Stasiak and Josh Gustafson led the way for the Steelmen, while Vai Stulga hit an extra-innings walk-off RBI single to score Zepeda and finish the game.
Morris 17, Pontiac 3 (5 inn.): Merek Klicker and Anthony Xydakis led the way as Morris put up 16 hits in the five-inning game.
Providence 13, Mt. Carmel 2 (6 inn.): Nate O’Donnell (4 for 4, three RBIs, three runs) was one of four players to hit a home run, with Enzo Infelise and Sammy Atkinson each hitting three-run blasts for the Celtics.
Reed-Custer 7, Oakwood 6; Reed-Custer 20, Oakwood 4 (4 inn.): Landen Robinson went 2 for 3 with two runs including a solo home run in the first game. The second game was over in just four innings, as Joe Bembenek went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Brady Tyree drove in three more.
Coal City 12, Clinton 0; Coal City 13, Tolono Unity 0: Lance Cuddy went 3 for 3 in the first game, while Danny Olson hit four RBIs for Coal City. Austin Davy went 4 for 5 in the second game, while Gabe McHugh went 3 for 3.
Softball
Bremen 12, Joliet Central 0: Bremen scored eight runs in the first inning, and Central couldn’t recover.
Coal City 17, La Salle-Peru 13; Coal City 12, La Salle-Peru 10: Kaycee Graf, Jadyn Shaw and Khloe Picard each hit homers, with Graf hitting four RBIs in the second game as the Coalers swept the doubleheader.
Seneca 6, Princeton 5; Seneca 9, Fieldcrest 1: In a round robin at Seneca, the first game was won on a walk-off fielder’s choice with Hayden Pfeifer hitting four RBIs and a homer. Game two saw Sam Vandevelde go 3 for 3, while Lexie Buis was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
LeRoy 7, Dwight 1: Mikayla Ely struck out 11 batters, but the Trojans offense couldn’t get going.
Lincoln-Way West 14, Glenbard West 4 (5 inn.); Lincoln-Way West 15, Romeoville 1 (4 inn.); Romeoville 7, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: The Warriors started their own quad with Olivia Calderone (4-4, two HRs, five RBIs, three runs), Reese Cusack (4-4, HR, four RBIs, two runs) and Reese Rourke (11 Ks) leading the way. Against Romeoville, Rourke (3-4, HR, three RBIs, three runs) and Molly Finn (3-3, three RBIs) led that one.
Romeoville won their other game with Lillian Roberts hitting a home run and Juliana Anderson driving in two runs.
Lemont 13, Bolingbrook 3: Rhea Mardjetko struck out seven while giving up just two hits and one earned run. Raegan Duncan was 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Minooka 15, Neuqua Valley 4: Taylor Mackin went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, while Karli McMillian had three RBIs as Minooka moved to 14-1 on the season.
Providence 15, Fenwick 9: Grace Golebiowski went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, while Angelina Cole and Ella Kucala each drove three runs in.
Joliet Catholic 15, St. Viator 5; Joliet Catholic 23, St. Viator 9: The first game saw Sydney Walker strike out eight in the circle and hit a home run with three RBIs, while Addie Fanter hit a homer with three RBIs. Samantha Patrick went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. In the second game, Walker went 4 for 4 with five runs, Fanter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs, and Molly Ryan went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Fanter hit a home run, as did Addy Rizzatto (3 for 4, four runs, three RBIs) and Camryn Kinsella.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Whitney Young 2: Mackenzie Bacha, Lea Herkel and Averi Vander Woude each had three hits. Madeline Henry batted in four runs.
York 7, Plainfield East 3: Maya Patel struck out five, but the Bengals could only get six hits.
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Whitney Young 1: Brooke Seppi struck out nine batters, while Teagan Berkshire and Josephine Jager each had two hits for LWC.
Boys track and field
Plainfield North takes third at meet: PNHS took part in the Edwardsville Invitational and finished third with 91 points.
Girls track and field
Minooka girls get solid results at Palatine: Taya Gummerson finished in fifth place with a new PR in the two-mile. Maya Ledesma finished in second place for the one-mile, which was won by Lincoln-Way Central’s Nadia Bowden with a time of 5:08.81. In the same event, Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski finished third to make it an all Herald-News coverage area podium.
Girls soccer
Coal City first at Lady Coaler Shootout: Coal City drew Beecher 0-0, defeated Princeton 2-0 and then drew Peotone 2-2. Kylee Kennel had three goals to make the all-tournament team. Chloe Pluger had 21 saves.
Peotone moved to 9-3 on the season with the loss in the final after a strong opening two games.
Naperville North 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins dropped one a day after edging Minooka.
Lemont 5, Shepard 0: Lemont scored the shutout.
Joliet West 7, Bremen 0: The Tigers rolled with the shutout triumph.
Providence splits at Cyclone Invite: The Celtics beat Bellville West 1-0 on Eilmile Martin’s goal. Providence then went 2-2 against Washington, but lost on PKs. Alyssa Thulin and Gabriella Savarino each had a goal.
York 7, Bolingbrook 0: A tough result for the Raiders after traveling to New Trier less than 24 hours earlier.
Boys tennis
Plainfield North goes 1-1-1: Plainfield North lost to Lincoln-Way Central, tied with Yorkville and wins against Morris.
Plainfield East sees solid results: Plainfield East had a first-place finisher at the Lockport Invite in the “B” bracket, with several others placing as well.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West wins Griesheim Invitational: The Warriors won the final against Downers Grove North 25-14, 21-25, 27-25.
Joliet West second at Palatine Tourney: West fell to Hersey in the title match 24-26, 23-25.
Lincoln-Way Central third in Brother Rice Silver Bracket: The Knights went 3-2 on the weekend. Joey Vellenga (19 kills, five blocks) Joey Babich (three kills, 16 digs) and Collin Alvers (45 digs) were the standouts.
Bolingbrook goes 3-2: Tristan Benbow (29 kills, four aces), Trevor Wardlow (25 kills, 12 digs), Tristan Caminar (20 kills), Charlie Bialek (15 kills), Connor Dmochowski (94 assists, 25 digs), Tyler Vasquez (29 digs) and Nahya Scott (18 digs) led the way for Bolingbrook.
Badminton
Bolingbrook second at Oswego Invite: Bella Mills was the third singles champion, Viviana Garcia and Kate Pajel were runners-up in second doubles, and Maitri Patel and Isabella Yap were first doubles runners-up.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West goes 3-0 at own tournament: The Warriors beat Warren 19-3, McHenry 12-6 and Fremd 12-5.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way 14, Normal Community 1: Lincoln-Way had nine different goal scorers. Logan Lahey allowed only one goal.