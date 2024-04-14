Anderson’s big day lifts Joliet West baseball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday

Jimmy Anderson had a day to remember Saturday.
The Joliet West senior went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a grand slam and seven RBIs to help power the Tigers’ offense in a 13-2 win over Sandburg. Anderson also went the full seven innings on the mound, using just 85 pitches. He scattered seven hits and struck out six while not walking a batter.
James Love was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for West (14-3), while Cael Karczewski and Owen Young also had two hits.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 7, Joliet Catholic Academy 4: Jake Troyner was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Hilltoppers (11-2), while Jake Gimbel struck out six in four innings.
Joliet Central 22, Argo 17: Jay Zepeda had three hits and four RBIs to lead a 19-hit attack for the Steelmen (5-9-1). Daniel Calderon, Diego Gutierrez and John Stasiak also had three hits, while Rodney DeSilva, Jose Hulzar-Ledezma and Val Stulga each had two hits.
Lincoln-Way Central 12, Batavia 2: Liam Arsich hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead the Knights (9-5) to the nonconference win. Arsich’s three-run blast highlighted a 10-run second inning. Braden Meyer, Brady Brannigan, Landon Mensik and Connor McCabe all had two hits for Central.
Lemont 13, Lincoln-Way East 3: Lemont scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 4-3 game. Shea Glotzbach was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Lemont, while Nick Tomaras was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Brett Tucker was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Tyler Bell had a double and an RBI to highlight the offense for East (6-8).
Lockport 6, Oak Forest 5: Lockport (10-4-1) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the nonconference game. Dylan Nagle (double), Adam Kozak and Ryan Groberski each had an RBI for the Porters.
Plainfield North 4, Naperville North 3: Johnny Andretich hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Plainfield North (9-3) the walk-off win. Andretich finished with two hits, while Mateo Tristan had two RBIs. David Wick got the win in relief.
Plainfield Central 12, Oak Lawn 0: Gavin Garnica went 3 for 4 with five RBIs to lead the Wildcats (6-8) to the nonconference win. Tyler Gadomski went 4 2/3 innings for the win, striking out four and walking one.
Plainfield South 8, St. Charles East 4: Blake Phommachanhom and Nicholas Ruenzi each had two hits for the Cougars (7-4) in the nonconference win, while Griffin Acevedo had a hit and three RBIs. Tyler Lovell allowed six hits over five innings, striking out three, for the win.
Providence 17, Loyola 11: Mitch Voltz hit a grand slam to highlight the offense for the Celtics (10-3), while Cooper Eggert, Jackson Smith and Blake Jenner all had two hits. Nate O’Donnell homered as well.
Andrew 17, Romeoville 7: Romeoville (4-12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, getting an RBI double from both Braden Lee and Jeremy Thompson and a two-run single by Nathan Lubinski, but could not hang on in the nonconference loss.
Seneca 6, Somonauk 0: Paxton Giertz allwed just three hits and walked one in six innings while striking out 12 to lead the Irish (11-4). Giertz and Chase Buis had two hits each to pace the offense.
SOFTBALL
Plainfield Central 7, Lakes 2: Jamie went 3 for 4 to pace a 12-hit Wildcat attack in the win. Crawford also got the win in the circle, finishing with 13 strikeouts. Tricia Hogrefe and Ava Zitello both added two hits for Central (7-4).
Lemont 8, Oswego 6: Avaree Taylor was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Lemont (7-4), while Allison Pawlowicz was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. Maya Hollandoner was 2 for 2 with a triple, while Natalie Pacyga had two hits and an RBI. Sydney Kibbon got the win in the circle, with relief help from Rhea Mardjetko.
Lincoln-Way East 15, Sterling 4: Averi Vander Woude was 3 for 4 for the Griffins (11-4), while Jess Szafoni homered and Lauren Bogard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Bishop McNamara 3, Seneca 1: The Fighting Irish (11-1) suffered their first loss of the year. Emma Mino went 3 for 4, while Lexi Buis and Tessa Krull were each 2 for 3. Hayden Pfeifer had a triple and an RBI.
Gardner-South Wilmington 11-21, St. Anne 0-0: The Panthers’ Maddie Simms struck out 11 in five innings and allowed just one hit in Game 1. Leading hitters for GSW in the opener were Aspen Lardi (2 for 3, RBI) and Grace Olsen (2 for 2). In Game 2, Simms went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and six RBIs, while Makaila McDaniel was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Lardi, Liv Siano and Madison Wright also had two hits, while Jo Male allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six in four innings.
Lake Central (IN) 3, Lincoln-Way Central 2: Mia Guide and Kayle Doerre each had two hits for the Knights (13-4). Lisabella Dimitrijevic allowed six hits and no earned runs in six innings, striking out eight.
Franklin Center (IN) 7, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Kayla Doerre was 3 for 3 to lead the Knights.
Neuqua Valley 11, Lockport 10: Lockport collected 16 hits in the loss, led by Liliana Janeczko and Rheanna Slavicek with three hits each. Morgan Spodarek and Giuliana Giordano each drove in three runs.
South Elgin 2, Lockport 1: Kelcie McGraw suffered the tough-luck loss after striking out 13 and holding South Elgin to three hits. Mikayla Cvitanovich and Kylie Ryan each had two hits for the Porters (9-6).
Providence 15, Resurrection 4: Grace Golebiowski had two hits and four RBIs to help power the Celtics (8-3,), while Angelina Cole was 3 for 5. Kailee O’Sullivan struck out 10 and allowed five hits in six innings.
Coal City 10, Tuscola 0: Makayla Henline and Madalyn Peterson each had two hits for the Coalers (11-3), while Addison Harvey and Jadyn Shaw each had two RBIs. Masyn Kuyder and Bri Combes combined in the circle for a three-hitter.
Coal City 17, Marshall 1: Madalyn Peterson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to pace the Coalers, while teammates Addison Harvey and Makenzie Henline had three RBIs as well.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Midwest Battle Tourney: Lincoln-Way East won the championship, defeating Fishers (IN) in the title match. Kyle Swarens had 24 assists and two bloks, while Trey Marek had 11 kills and six digs and Matt Muehlnickel had seven kills and two aces.
Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic: Lincoln-Way West finished second in the Gold bracket at the 24-team event. Colin Dargan and Connor Jaral were named to the All-Tournament team for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 4, Naperville Central 0: Yuri Hernandez and Ava Kozak each scored twice for the Porters, Natalie Zodrow had two assists and Emma Chech had one.