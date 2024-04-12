Will County Animal Protection Services offers pet adoptions

Lucy, an energetic St. Bernard puppy, meets her new family after being the first adopted animal from Will County Animal Protection Services. Lucy was adopted by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Toni Renken (center), who supported the department during ordinance updates. Renken is pictured with her family and WCAPS Operation Manager Kaylin Campbell (right). (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services )

Will County residents now can adopt pets directly from Will County Animal Protection Services.

The department has just celebrated its first adoption.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Toni Renken adopted a St. Bernard puppy named Lucy, who joined Renken’s family of four, according to a news release from Will County Animal Protection Services.

This is the first time in agency history that we’ve been able to help connect animals in our care to their ‘furever’ homes.” — Anna Payton, Will County Animal Protection Services administrator

Renken met Lucy when she helped WCAPS staff update county ordinances, according to the release. Lucy is now a certified therapy dog that assists the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

“The Animal Protection Services department has been working hard to expand services to support pet owners and keep animals in loving homes,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “Adoption services is a welcome addition to this growing list of services available to Will County residents.”

WCAPS’ new adoption program “follows sweeping changes to Will County animal welfare policies in response to a nationwide increase in animal shelter populations,” according to the release.

WCAPS previously transferred animals in its care to other animal welfare organizations to be adopted, according to the release. The County Board approved a series of ordinance changes earlier this year to modernize the department’s services.

“This is the first time in agency history that we’ve been able to help connect animals in our care to their ‘furever’ homes,” WCAPS administrator Anna Payton said in the release. “If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a new pet, now is the time to act and do it.

“The nation is experiencing overpopulation in shelters due to more intake than adoptions, and we are no exception. We need our local residents’ help adopting these wonderful animals.”

In 2023, Will County Animal Protection Services joined the Chicagoland Humane Coalition. The coalition provides access to training, research, mentoring and collaborative opportunities with other member organizations.

Will County Animal Protection Services also partners with Joliet Junior College’s veterinary medical technology program and sends four to eight dogs each semester, Payton previously said.

Those interested in adoption can view the available animals on the WCAPS Petfinder website at IL1035.petfinder.com.

To schedule an appointment to visit available pets, call 815-462-5633 or email adopt@willcountyillinois.com.

Adoption hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the WCAPS office, 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.

For information, visit willcounty.gov/animalservices.