Will County joins regional animal coalition with Chicago

The Will County Animal Control Department has joined a regional coalition devoted to animal welfare issues.

It is the second county animal control department to join the Chicagoland Humane Coalition after DuPage County, according to a news release from the Will County Executive’s office.

“Will County was invited to join the coalition due to its ongoing efforts to take a more proactive approach to animal services and provide resources to local pet owners,” the release said.

Membership in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition will provide access to training, research, mentoring and collaborative opportunities with other member organizations, the county said.

Will County Animal Control Administrator Anna Payton (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“In addition to utilizing the resources and networking opportunities from other organizations in the coalition already, I am really looking forward to sharing my own expertise in animal welfare initiatives with the rest of the group,” Will County Animal Control Administrator Anna Payton said in the release.

Payton became animal control administrator earlier this year, saying she wanted the county to provide more resources to pet owners to help them keep animals at home.