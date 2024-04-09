Ryan Groberski leads Lockport baseball to win: Monday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Lockport 7, Andrew 6: Ryan Groberski went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Justin Vander Tuuk went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Wilmington 10, Herscher 0 (6 inn.): Lucas Rink struck out 10 and allowed four hits over six innings to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Ryan Kettman went 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in one run and Brendan Moran went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Joliet West 3, Minooka 2: At Joliet, Juan Rico struck out eight and allowed just two hits over six innings during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Joliet Catholic, 7, Marist 0: Jake Gimbel and Cooper Kubinski combined to strikeout 13 with no walks as the Hilltoppers won in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.
Jake Troyner had two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored and Matt Simmons had two hits and one run scored.
Owen Young went 1 for 1 at the plate with two runs scored and James Love drove in one.
Plainfield South 7, Oswego 3: The Cougars scored all seven runs in the second inning to secure a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Adrian Perez and Daniel McCauley combined to drive in four runs. Daniel Leyva struck out three through seven innings on the mound.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Sandburg 3: Lucas Acevedo drove in two runs to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Colin McCarty got the win on the mound, striking out five over four innings of work.
Plainfield North 10, Romeoville 0: Tanner Grimes went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Gavin Perrson drove in two and David Wick scored two.
Ryan Mickenbecker allowed one hit and struck out eight over five innings pitched.
Coal City 17, Streator 5 (5 inn.): Lance Cuddy went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Creide Skubic drove in four runs and Tanner Wallace and Lucas Nolan combined to drive in four.
West Aurora 11, Plainfield Central 3: Hector Corona went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a single and Joe Luciano went 2 for 2 but the Knights fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Normal University 4, Seneca 2: Casey Clennon went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI but the Irish fell short in nonconference action.
Austin Aldridge struck out five over seven innings of work.
Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 6 (8 inn.): Alex Bielfeldt struck out 10 and allowed zero errors in 6.1 innings but the Comets came up short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Bielfeldt, Joe Bembenek, Cameron Smith and Brady Tyree each had two hits.
Yorkville 7, Plainfield East 2: CJ Przybylski went 2 for 3 with an RBI but the Bengals fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Oswego East 11, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): Andrew Nixon was 1 for 2 with an RBI but the Steelmen fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Stagg 14, Bolingbrook 4 (6 inn.): Thomas Corley homered but the Raiders fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, Averi Vander Woude went 2 for 3 with an RBI to help the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Mackenzie Bacha was 2 for 4.
Coal City 11, Streator 3: Khloe Picard went 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Makayla Henline and Makenzie Henline both went 3 for 4 and combined to drive in two runs.
Peotone 6, Lisle 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out 18 and allowed one hit over seven innings during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Ashley Veltman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lemont 10, Oak Forest 3: Allison Pawlowicz went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs during a South Suburban Conference win.
Raegan Duncan was 1 for 4 with a homer and Lauren Grames was 3 for 5 with a three-run home run. Sydney Kibbon got the win in the circle, striking out six over six innings pitched.
Plainfield South 12, Willowbrook 3: Adrianna Pope and Regina Glover both homered during a nonconference victory for the Cougars.
Glover went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Pope drove in three. Glover struck out 13 and allowed four hits over seven innings of work.
Joliet Catholic 15, Romeoville 1 (5 inn.): The Angels scored nine runs in the third inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Addie Fanter went 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Patrick went 1 for 5 and drove in a run. Nina Sebahar struck out six over four innings.
Lockport 11, Lincoln-Way West 5: Reese Rourke went 2 for 4 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Reese Forsythe went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Manteno 12, Reed-Custer 6: Addison Brown went 2 for 4 with two homers and four RBIs but the Comets fell in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.
Fenwick 5, Providence Catholic 1: Abby Johnson struck out five over seven innings but the Celtics fell in nonconference play.
Sycamore 9, Morris 4: Cami Pfiefer was 4 for 4 with an RBI but Morris fell in Interstate Eight Conference action.
Halie Olson had two hits and drove in two. Alyssa Jepson also had two hits and an RBI.
Girls soccer
Waubonsie Valley 4, Lincoln-Way West 1: Jay Hughes scored off an assist from Ava Peterson but the Warriors fell in Plainfield North Classic tournament action.
Peotone 2, Coal City 0: Chloe Pluger had 19 saves but the Coalers fell in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Boys track and field
Streator Invite: Streator took first with 116 points, Ottawa Marquette took second with 32 points and Wilmington took second with 32 in a three team meet.
For Ottawa, Adrian Schaefer won shot put (12.15m) and Denver Trainor won long jump (6.25m).
For Wilmington, Jimmy Lewsader took first in the 400-meter dash (59.3) and Cody Prindiville won the 800-meter run (2:13.8). The 4x400 meter relay also finished first (3:50.0).
Girls track and field
Streator Invite: Streator took first with 103 points and Ottawa Marquette and Wilmington tied for second with 25 points in a three-team meet.
For Ottawa, Maggie Jewett won the 400-meter dash (1:14.0).
For Wilmington, Brooklyn Flores won the 800-meter run (2:32.2) and the 1600-meter run (6:00.3) and Ava Cupples won discus (29.17m).
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way East 7, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins dominated to pick up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Boys lacrosse
Glenbard West 14, Lincoln-Way West 3: David Ho had two goals and Carson Katzmann scored one but the Warriors fell in nonconference action.