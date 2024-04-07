The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday

Baseball
Plainfield North 4, Lyons, 2: Two RBIs for Johnny Andretich and six strikeouts for Joe Guiliano lead Plainfield North to victory.
Naperville Central 3, Lockport 2: Dylan Nagle picked up two hits and Jack Sciek had five strikeouts, but it wasn’t enough as Naperville Central won a tight contest.
Andrew 8, Bolingbrook 7: Four hits for Matt Washington and three hits for Thomas Corley wasn’t enough as the Raiders fell.
Plainfield Central 10, Taft 0: Danny Doherty had two hits and three RBIs while Joe Luciano had two hits as Plainfield Central finished off a win in just five innings.
St. Xavier 2, Providence 1: John Greenwood, Nate O’Donnell, and Enzo Infelise each had two hits a pice, but the Celtics ultimately fell in its wrap-up game on its Kentucky trip.
Pontiac 10, Reed-Custer 2; Reed-Custer 5, Canton 2: After picking up just two hits in the first game, Reed-Custer bounced back in game two with Joe Bembenek and Cameron Smith each picking up two hits. Bembenek had two RBIs.
St. Charles North 6, Lincoln-Way East 4: Gavin Ladere and Danny Mackey each had two hits, but the Griffins only had one additional hit as a team.
Joliet Catholic 10, St. Patrick 0: It was a no-hitter through five innings by Aidan Hayse and three RBIs by Zach Beitler that got the Hilltoppers the win.
Seneca 9, Serena 3: Paxton Giertz (three hits, two RBIs), Kenny Daggett (two hits, three RBIs), and Casey Clennon (three hits, two RBI) led the way for Seneca.
Joliet West 5-4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1-2: Game one saw Owen Young pick up three hits while Jimmy Anderson struck out 12 batters. Game two featured Cade Hovarth as he had three RBI on three hits.
Naperville North 7-12, Romeoville 6-2: Braden Lee went 2-for-2 in game one with three RBIs. Romeoville had four hits as a team in game two.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Plainfield East 0: The Warriors remain undefeated after Adam Gerl struck out seven batters without allowing a hit in four innings. Josh Howard and Dan Hodel each had two RBIs. In five innings, the Warriors did not allow a hit.
Minooka 6, Neuqua Valley 3: Brayden Zilis continues to cook as he struck out seven in four innings with just two hits allowed. He also had a triple and scored three times.
West Aurora 6, Joliet Central 5: John Stasiak had two hits and Vai Stulga added another with the Steelmen still coming up just short.
Morris 4, Yorkville 1: Colin Pfeifer struck out eight batters in five innings while Brett Bounds batted in two runs for Morris.
Sycamore 3, Plainfield South 2: Daniel McCauley went 2-for-2 and Evan Carey had two RBIs as South was defeated.
Lincoln-Way Central 19, Greenon 0: Landon Mensik and Kyle Connelly each went 2-for-2 with four RBIs a piece. Michael Gurgone added two hits with two RBIs as the game was called after just three innings.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central wins Castle Tournament: Went 3-0 at the Castle Tournament, beating Bedford North 18-1, Evansville 11-1 and Penn 9-2. L Dimitrijevic struck out 18 batters against Penn and had one home run in both the Evansville and Bedford North games with five RBI on three hits against Bedford North.
Minooka 10, Downers Grove South 5: Gracie Anderson had a game for the ages, going 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs and three home runs for Minooka.
Joliet Catholic 8-5, Benet 7-18: It was a tale of two different games for the Angels with Camryn Kinsella and Sydney Walker each hitting a home run in the second game. The first game saw Addie Fanter blast a grand slam.
Naperville Central 4-4, Plainfield East 3-3: Maya Patel struck out nine batters in the first game while Avery Welsh had two RBIs in the second for the Bengals who were edged in both games.
Peotone 9-14, Crete-Monee 1-3: Game one saw Sophie Klawitter strike out 20 batters and toss a no-hitter. Caelan Farmer had three RBIs in the second game for the Blue Devils.
Plainfield Central 4, Neuqua Valley 3: Sophia Patterson had three hits and Maeve Carlton had two RBIs for victorious Plainfield Central.
Reed-Custer 12, Pontiac 10; Reed-Custer 10, Auburn 9: Game one saw Grace Cavanaugh and Jessica Janopolous go deep for the Comets. Reese Brown struck out 10 in the second game.
Seneca 7, Serena 5: Tessa Krull struck out 22 batters and Sam Vandevelde had two RBIs for Seneca.
Lincoln-Way East 8-9, York 0-2: An excellent day at the office saw Averi Vander Woude get three hits and Cassidy Jagielski secure three RBIs and a home run in the first game for Lincoln-Way East. Second game featured two RBIs a piece out of Anie Balta and Teegan Clemmons.
Bloom 21, Joliet Central 11: The game was 13-11 going into the seventh before the Steelmen ran out of pitching.
Lockport 3, Oak Park-River Forest 0: 12 strikeouts from Kelcie McGraw, a home run from Morgan Spodarek and a 3-for-3 day from Ava Swain got the Porters the win.
Providence 6, St. Laurence 4: Kailee O’Sullivan struck out eight batters and had a pair of RBIs for the Celtics.
Sandwich 3, Morris 1: Mylie Hughes struck out 13 batters in the circle for Morris.
Girls track and field
Minooka finishes third at Prospect Relays: Minooka put together a strong effort at the Prospect Relays.
Girls soccer
Geneva 3, Lincoln-Way West 1: Warriors drop first game in the Plainfield Classic. Kiersten White with the Warriors’ goal.
Morris wins the Princeton Invitational: Morris earned a 3-1 win over Princeton first round, 2-0 over Dixon the final was 1-1 at the end of regulation. In Pks, Maggie Stuebinger made three saves while Makensi Martin, Ella McDonnell and Melisa Olivares each had PK goals.
Coal City 2, Ottawa 0: Ava Meyer and Hayden Francisco with the goals. Fianna Gregory with an assist.
Plainfield East 1, Downers Grove South 0: 1-0 win for the Bengals.
Providence 7 Kankakee 0: Giuliana Savarino had two goals to lead the way for the Celtics.
Lemont 4, Joliet Catholic 0: Lemont wins its opener at Lockport Classic.
Lockport 5, West Aurora 0: A day one win at the Lockport Classic goes to the Porters.
Boys volleyball
Romeoville battles at Springfest Tournament: The Spartans went 1-4 at the event.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West takes second at own quad: The Warriors beat Argo 8-0 and Chicago Payton 8-0, lost to Reavis 6-2.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West sweeps Buffalo Grove Tri: Warriors go 2-0 with wins over Deerfield 9-7 and the host team 11-2.
Boys lacrosse
Benet 11, Lincoln-Way 5: Dylan Thorpe had two goals. Johnny Martin, David Ho, and Carson Katzmann each had one for the Warriors. Jake Doyle had 14 saves.