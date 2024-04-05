Landon Brouwer leads Joliet West to boys volleyball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, April 4

Boys volleyball
Joliet West 2, Romeoville 0: Landon Brouwer had 16 assists to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-19, 25-18.
Michael Meloy had 11 kills, Nate Fleischauer had eight kills and Connor Herre had 12 digs.
Lockport 2, Joliet Catholic 0: Kevin Rodriguez had 14 digs and the Porters won in nonconference play, 25-17, 25-17.
Evan Dziadkowiec had 24 assists, Josh Bluhm had eight kills and Nate Nacino had five kills and six digs.
York 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: Trey Marek and Matt Muehlnickel had seven kills each but the Griffins fell in nonconference action.
Nate Webster had six kills and three blocks and Kyle Swarens and Mason Marnul combined to have 30 assists.
Girls soccer
Lockport 7, Stagg 0: At Lockport, the hosts dominated to pick up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors came up short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way East 12, Lincoln-Way West 3: Jess Dakin and Autumn Barajas won their singles matches and Jess Dakin and Dana Bogda won their doubles matches but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.