Motorcycle passenger killed near Shorewood in crash involving school bus

A motorcycle crashed into a school bus on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 15 in the 24000 block of West Shepley Road, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger of a motorcycle that crashed into a school bus with children on board has died in Troy Township.

None of the children inside the school bus were injured in the crash that was reported at 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday in the 24000 block of West Shepley Road, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is in Troy Township, between Minooka and Shorewood.

A two-passenger motorcycle had crashed into the back end of the school bus, causing the death of a male passenger and serious injuries to a female passenger.

The female passenger has been taken to a hospital.

The children inside the school bus were moved away from the crash scene and released to their parents and guardians, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.