Justyn Hart leads L-W East baseball to victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, April 1

Baseball
Lincoln-Way East 10, Andrew 9: Justyn Hart went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs to help the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Tyler Bell also went 2 for 4, scoring two and driving in two. James Rea had two RBIs.
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Colton Benaitis went 2 for 4 with an RBI during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Justin VanderTuuck and Logan Nagle combined to drive in two. Dylan Nagle struck out two in one inning of work on the mound.
Minooka 1, Romeoville 0: At Minooka, the Spartans battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln Way Central 2, T.F. South 0: At New Lenox, Joey Vellenga had seven kills and the Knights picked up a nonconference win, 25-17, 25-11.
Braeden Fawcett had six kills and Owen Rives had five kills.
Badminton
Joliet Central 9, Oswego East 6: At Oswego, the Steelmen battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.