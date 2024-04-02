April 01, 2024
Justyn Hart leads L-W East baseball to victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, April 1

Lockport wins baseball, Lincoln-Way Central wins boys volleyball

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 10, Andrew 9: Justyn Hart went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs to help the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Tyler Bell also went 2 for 4, scoring two and driving in two. James Rea had two RBIs.

Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Colton Benaitis went 2 for 4 with an RBI during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.

Justin VanderTuuck and Logan Nagle combined to drive in two. Dylan Nagle struck out two in one inning of work on the mound.

Minooka 1, Romeoville 0: At Minooka, the Spartans battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln Way Central 2, T.F. South 0: At New Lenox, Joey Vellenga had seven kills and the Knights picked up a nonconference win, 25-17, 25-11.

Braeden Fawcett had six kills and Owen Rives had five kills.

Badminton

Joliet Central 9, Oswego East 6: At Oswego, the Steelmen battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

