Plainfield Library unveils $10.5 million renovation and addition project

This is a rendering of what the exterior will look like. (Provided by Plainfield Area Public Library)

The Plainfield Area Public Library is planning a $10.5 million renovation and addition project, entirely self-funded, to enhance the facilities and services.

The project, which includes the sale of $7.5 million in bonds, will begin in mid-May, according to a news release announcing the plan.

To facilitate the renovation process, the library will be closed April 29 to May 12 to prepare for the renovations, and reopen with limited services at 9 a.m.on Monday, May 13. During the closure period, our dedicated team will work diligently to prepare the library for the construction crew with limited services available, according to the release.

Patrons will still be able to return items to the outside book drops and place items on hold to be picked up at either of the Grab & Go Locker locations or one of the other libraries in Pinnacle, a consortium of six area libraries, according to the release.

Key highlights of the renovation include:

● Drive-through pickup window

● Study rooms

● Ground floor space

● Dedicated teen space

● Updated early literacy area

● Outdoor programming area

“We are excited to embark on this significant renovation and addition project, which will enable us to better serve our community and enhance the overall library experience,” Library Director Lisa Pappas stated in the release. “While we recognize that accessing the building may be challenging during this time, we are committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring that our patrons have access to the resources and services they need.”

Curbside Pickup and the Grab & Go Lockers provide contactless pickup options. Books, audiobooks, movies, TV, magazines and more are ready to download right to a smartphone, tablet or computer, and online resources on the website are available 24/7, the release stated. Programs will move to off-site locations with community partners, Plainfield Park District, Plainfield Township and Plainfield United Methodist Church.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. Construction is expected to be completed in May 2025, just in time for the library’s 100th anniversary.

For more information on the project, visit papl.info/pardon-our-progress.