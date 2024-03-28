Baran-Unland: We have another cat, thanks to Joliet Junior College

Rebekah Baran fell in love with Senna, a 1-year-old tabby from Joliet Township Animal Control, when Baran saw Senna in The Herald-News' Pets of the Week but the timing didn't work out. Senna eventually went to Joliet Junior College's veterinary technology program, which coordinated the adoption. (Denise Unland)

For more than 10 years, I’ve put together the Herald-News’ weekly Pets of the Week feature, highlighting animals from Will County rescues that need forever homes.

My adult daughter Rebekah Baran faithfully follows this feature. Years ago, we opened our home to several kittens who needed homes, and these are now senior cats. Rebekah always said when one died, she would adopt another cat that needed a home.

In the meantime, Rebekah fell in love with Momma Senna, a young tabby that arrived at Joliet Township Animal Control with kittens. The Herald-News featured Momma Senna in Pets of the Week in August 2022.

Since our senior rescue tabby Frances had died earlier that month, Rebekah made good on her promise and went to Joliet Township Animal Control to meet Senna. The two bonded – but Rebekah had one problem.

Since our senior rescue tabby Frances had died earlier that month, Rebekah made good on her promise and went to Joliet Township Animal Control to meet Senna. The two bonded – but Rebekah had one problem.

Rebekah couldn’t afford the adoption fee right away. And Momma Senna couldn’t wait.

Momma Senna was leaving Joliet Township Animal Control for Joliet Junior College’s veterinary medical technology program.

Joliet Junior College’s veterinary medical technology program partners with local rescues to provide hands-on experiences for students. In return, the rescues receive free medical care for their animals and assistance in the adoption process.

So we reached out to JJC and let it know we were interested in adopting Senna.

So JJC sent Rebekah an application. After JJC approved Rebekah’s submission, the application went to Joliet Township Animal Control, which ultimately approved the adoption.

Rebekah had to pay a $50 adoption fee to Joliet Township Animal Control – a discounted adoption fee because Rebekah adopted Senna from JJC – before she could pick up Senna on Nov. 22, 2022.

She also paid $49.95 for the microchipping.

However, Rebekah did not pay for Senna’s spay or any of Senna’s medical care and bloodwork since JJC’s veterinary medical technology program provided that at no cost to the rescue – or to Rebekah.

Rebekah did receive proof of Senna’s vaccinations and spay as well as all of her bloodwork results.

Then the adjust period began.

Senna didn’t know how to be a house cat. She went from being overly eager to please in those initial hours in our home to fearful of her new surroundings.

She panic-cried for a few nights after everyone went to bed. She wouldn’t go on the couch or the bed; noises frightened her; and she vomited a couple times a week in her early months.

Senna still gets nervous when her food and water bowls are whisked away for washing and refilling.

But now, 18 months later, Senna is a big affectionate easygoing baby. She loves toys, soft textures, fluffy blankets, cat trees, stretching out on beds and carpeted stairs, and sunshine. She’s happy, healthy and thriving.

JJC’s partnership with local rescues is a win-win-win for everyone. Students become trained to work with a variety of animals.

Rescues make room for more animals in need. And beautiful cats like Senna find their forever homes.

For more information, on adopting a pet through JJC’s veterinary medical technology program, visit jjc.edu/vet-tech-animal-adoption.

• Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor at the Herald-News. Contact her at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.