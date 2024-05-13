Joliet Central senior wins silver medal at SkillsUSA Career Competition

Joliet Central High School senior Jesus Avila won a silver medal in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair category at the 2024 SkillsUSA Illinois Career Competition on April 26, 2024 in Peoria. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School senior Jesus Avila won a silver medal in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair category at the 2024 SkillsUSA Illinois Career Competition on April 26 in Peoria.

Avila was one of 15 Joliet Township High School students who qualified for the competition. The championships program assesses and recognizes career and technical education students by testing their skills against standards for entry-level workers in the skilled trades through authentic skills demonstrations. More than 5,000 individuals – including students, teachers and business partners – participated in the multi-day event.

Joliet Central qualifiers were Maximiliano Alvarez, Shatierre’ Figueroa, Diego Gutierrez, Ozziel Lara, Brandon Perez and Angel Ramos for technical drafting; Nathaniel Bauc, Sai Aguirre and Galileo Sanchez for welding; Avila for automobile maintenance and light repair; Daniel Bautista for restaurant services; and Vivian Vazquez for culinary arts.

Joliet West qualifiers were Edward Clemans for technical drafting, Karina Murillo Ibarra for fashion design and Michael Skole for culinary arts.