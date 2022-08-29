Pets of the Week: Aug. 29, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Argyle is 3-year-old Doberman/pittie mix. He is an unusual mix of breeds with his muscular build, docked tail and stunning colors. He does well with other dogs, and he loves toys, especially tennis balls. To meet Argyle, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

One-year-old Momma Senna is very social, confident and loving with people. She loves to play with her catnip toys and is quite the purring machine when she is petted. To meet Momma Senna, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Ophelia is a 1-year-old terrier that was very nervous when first found as a stray. Through love, patience and treats, she has opened up and shown her sweet personality. She enjoys meeting new people and going on adventurous walks. She needs a patient adopter to give her confidence to keep growing. To meet email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Cheddar Cheese is a 2-year-old tabby that was found as a stray. He loves pets and attention and is a big fan of belly rubs. He purrs a lot once he’s comfortable. He will make a great companion cat. To meet Cheddar Cheese, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Marlo is a young terrier mix who is friendly with people, as well as her kennel mates. She is a playful dog and needs an active family to keep her busy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Pebbles is a domestic shorthair kitten who was found with her sister, Peppa. Both kittens are calm and enjoy playing and snuggling with each other. They are bonded and should be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.