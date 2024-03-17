Community shows support for Plainfield’s Tom Hernandez with drive-by parade

A supporter holds up a sign as the car she is in passes Tom Hernandez at a drive-by parade in his honor Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

About 50 people participated in “The Amazing Tom Hernandez” car parade Saturday, hosted by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.

Hernandez, who has battled brain cancer for almost two years, is the former director of community relations for District 202 in Plainfield, former board president at United Way of Will County and popular emcee for many community events.

Tim Albores, director of student services for high school and ED/alternative programs in District 202, and Mina Griffith, assistant superintendent for student services in District 202, organized the event.

District 202 Superintendent Glenn Wood said the parade celebrated Hernandez’s contributions to the community. Wood called Hernandez the “consummate professional” and a man of “great character.”

“He did his job well,” Wood said. “And he represented us proudly.”

Amy Madison talks with her brother-in-law Tom Hernandez at a drive-by parade in his honor on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Bags of Hope president Lana Howe and Bags of Hope board member Allison Suchinski, said expressed gratitude for Hernadez’s support of the program. Suchinski called Hernandez “an absolutely amazing man.”

“Tom supported us all the way, so we’re supporting him all the way,” Howe said. “We love him.”

Dawn Bjorklund and Annette Pennington said they work in District 202′s finance department near Hernandez’s former office.

“We worked very closely with Tom,” Bjorklund said. “He was a good friend.”

Pennington said Hernandez was a huge advocate for United Way of Will County.

They fondly recalled how Hernandez shared excerpts of his essays, short stories and poems – and how he loved to play music by Kiss and Prince.

“Now there’s no music in our office,” Pennington said.

Ann Bachman-McIntosh said she came out on behalf of the Illinois Education Association and the Association of Plainfield Teachers.

As a union representative for support staff, Bachman-McIntosh said she and Hernandez, a representative for District 202, did not always agree on issues. But in the 20 years they worked together, they always agreed that serving students was “most important,” she added.

Bachman-McIntosh called Hernandez “the most beautiful human being” and “a dear friend of mine.”

“He was the utmost professional,” Bachman-McIntosh said. “I think we need more of that today.”

Erin Hennes said she knew Hernandez through her involvement with the C.A.P.E. parent group, working the student support center at Drauden Point Middle School and because her children attended school in District 202.

Hennes said Hernandez “was like family” because all communication flowed from him. She said students were excited to meet him and put a face to the familiar voice.

“He was always willing to help; he was just a caring guy,” Hennes said. “We were blessed to have Tom all these years.”

Cars line up in the parking lot of Lakewood Elementary School in Plainfield on Saturday, March 16, 2024, for “The Amazing Tom Hernandez” car parade, hosted by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202. Hernandez, who has battled brain cancer for almost two years, is the former director of community relations for District 202 in Plainfield. (Denise Unland)

Michelle Monroe, reading specialist for Lincoln Elementary School, said she wanted to “celebrate the voice” of District 202 and honor a wonderful community leader.

Bethy Downey, a reading specialist at Eichelberger Elementary School, echoed Monroe’s sentiments.

“Tom has given so much to the community,” Downey said. “We want to be here to give back to him, too.”

But not every participate was part of the District 202 community. Duanne Walton of Morris is actually a member of WriteOn Joliet, an adult writing critique group that Hernandez co-led.

Walton said he learned about the parade on social media.

“Tom and I didn’t always agree on the same things,” Walton said. “But I still appreciated his leadership and his input and all he did for the group. I just wanted to pay my respects to him.”

Linda Taylor, director of community relations at District 202, said the outpouring of support proved how loved and appreciated Hernandez was at District 202 and the greater community.

Taylor said Hernandez was her friend and mentor, who well prepared her well to serve in his former role.

“I can’t fill his shoes,” Taylor said. “But I’m going to try.”

Emma Williams of Lockport, Hernandez’s daughter, said she her father said he was happy as she held his hand through the parade.

“It was an amazing tribute to my father who adored his job. and did everything he possible could for the community,” Williams said. “He just put his heart and soul into his job and into Plainfield. He loved what he did and worked incredibly hard all those years.”

Amy Madison of Joliet, Hernandez’s sister-in-law, said she never fully understood Hernandez’s impact until she saw the community’s response on Saturday.

“There was so much love and support, you could feel it in every car that drove by,” Madison said. “Even after the parade was over, people stopped by to come in and shake his hand and tell him, ‘Thank you.’”