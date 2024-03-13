Plainfield District 202 hosting car parade for Tom Hernandez

Tom Hernandez, former director of community relations for District 202 in Plainfield, is seen inside the former Book and Bean Cafe inside the Joliet Public Library on Aug. 25, 2022. Hernandez has battled brain cancer for nearly two years. (Denise Unland)

The community is invited to attend “The Amazing Tom Hernandez” car parade on Saturday, hosted by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.

Registration is required.

Hernandez is the former director of community relations for District 202 in Plainfield. He has battled brain cancer for nearly two years.

“The district wanted to celebrate Tom because he’s done so much for the community as a District 202 employee, a community member and a parent to kids who attended District 202,” said Linda Taylor, spokesperson for District 202. “We just wanted his family to know how much he was loved and appreciated.”

Taylor said Tim Albores, director of student services-high school and ED/alternative programs at District 202, and Mina Griffith, assistant superintendent for student services at District 202, organized the event.

When news of the parade spread through the greater Plainfield community, District 202 opened the event up to anyone who wanted to honor Hernandez in this way, Taylor said.

Attendees are encouraged to play music — Hernandez loves KISS, Prince and jazz music — and to decorate their cars and hold up posters, according to information from District 202.

Cars will line up from 9:15-9:45 a.m. at Lakewood Falls Elementary School, 14050 S Budler Road in Plainfield, according to District 202. Once that lot is full, cars will line up at Creekside Elementary School, 13909 S Budler Road in Plainfield, according to District 202.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will proceed to Hernandez’s home several blocks away, according to District 202.

Attendees must stay in their cars. District 202 will have a designated area for cards, gifts and donations, according to District 202. All items will be given to Hernandez’s family after the parade, according to District 202.

Taylor said District 202 is thankful for Hernandez’s decades-long service to District 202.

“His caring knew no bounds. He gave his heart and soul to the job,” Taylor said. “He cared about the people. He cared about the job. He cared about the kids. He cared about the staff. He’s just got a big heart and gave everybody a piece of it in a lot of ways.”

To register for “The Amazing Tom Hernandez” car parade, visit tinyurl.com/mu8hu99k.