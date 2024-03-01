Petition accuses ex-lawyer for Drew Peterson with violating gag order

Drew Peterson (right) and his former lawyer, Joel Brodsky, in 2008. A petition charging Brodsky with indirect contempt of court was filed on Friday, March 1, that alleged he violated his gag order when he made an appearance on NewsNation. (Shaw Local News Network)

A petition accuses a past lawyer for former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson of violating his gag order when he made an appearance on NewsNation earlier this week to discuss his former client’s case.

The petition for an adjudication of indirect criminal contempt was filed Friday against Joel Brodsky, Peterson’s former lawyer.

The petition alleged that an investigator with the Will County Public Defender’s Office determined Brodsky “knowingly and willfully violated” the gag order that was imposed on him in 2022 by appearing live on NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield’s show to speak about the Peterson case.

A YouTube link to the NewsNation video posted on Wednesday of Brodsky’s interview with Banfield was provided in the petition.

In the video, Brodsky pushed back against Peterson’s complaint that he made a mistake by not allowing him to testify at trial.

“There’s one reason a lawyer can’t let a client testify, if the client wants to testify, and that’s if the lawyer knows the guy is going to get up on the stand and lie. So basically, Drew’s kind of confirming, uh, I’m trying to walk right up to the line and I crossed it,” Brodsky said on NewsNation.

“But what Drew’s doing is basically affirming that, uh, I know, uh, I know what happened,” Brodsky said on the program.

When asked by Banfield about Kathleen Savio and Stacy Peterson, Brodsky said he wanted to pay a visit to Peterson and “see him do the right thing.” When pressed by Banfield about the “right thing,” Brodsky said, “tell the truth.”

When Banfield asked, “What’s that truth?”

“Well, I want him to tell,” Brodsky said.

The petition requested Brodsky “through summons or warrant” to be brought on March 6 before Will County Judge Dave Carlson at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

The petition was signed by attorneys with the public defender’s office and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In 2022, the public defender’s office had requested a gag order on Brodsky following his interview to WGN-TV where he said he was considering revealing what Peterson told him about his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who vanished in 2007.

In 2012, Peterson was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40.

The petition on Friday follows the public defender’s office’s issuance of subpoenas to representatives of NewsNation and WGN-TV following Banfield’s exclusive interview of Peterson earlier this week.

The subpoenas ask the representatives to appear in court on March 6 or mail the requested documents to the courthouse by that date.