Manhattan Irish Fest starts Friday night, runs through Saturday

Bagpipe music and Irish dancing are part of the entertainment at the Manhattan Irish Fest. (John Patsch)

The St. Patrick’s Day season kicks off in Manhattan with Irish Fest on Friday and Saturday.

This will be the 30th Irish Fest in the village and again will feature a parade, bagpipes, Irish dancing and live entertainment on both days.

The event is hosted by the Irish American Society of County Will in cooperation with the village of Manhattan.

Festivities start a 5 p.m. Friday, and the main tent will provide live entertainment until 10 p.m.

The event resumes Saturday with a parade at 11 a.m. through downtown Manhattan.

A parade through downtown Manhattan marks the start of Irish Fest festivities Saturday. (Bob Okon)

The main tent will reopen at noon Saturday, and festivities will continue until 10 p.m.

Entrance buttons, which provide admission into the main tent and other activities, are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate.

Other activities during Irish Fest include:

• An all-ages dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s School in Manhattan

• An all-ages fun fair from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School that will include a magic show at 1 p.m.

• A craft fair with more than 50 vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Manhattan Junior High School

Free shuttles will be available from noon to 10 p.m. at parking lots at the CD Liquors store and Roadhouse 52 restaurant.

Musicians perform both Friday and Saturday in the main tent at Manhattan Irish Fest. (Paul Bergstrom)

Scheduled entertainers include Larkin & Moran Brothers, Reilly, Finbar McCarthy, Coyote Riot and Whiskey Mick, along with local favorites John Condron and Allison Flood’s new band, Crooked Tails.

A news release announcing the event noted that proceeds “go back into the community to organizations and clubs that provide volunteers.”

The Manhattan Irish Fest also has awarded $37,000 in scholarships since 2004, according to the release.

More information is available at www.manhattanirishfest.com.