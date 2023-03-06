Manhattan Irish Fest celebrates heritage, family, all things green

Hundreds under a tent roared with approval as bagpipes shrilled and drums were rapped with a staccato beat that marked a singular moment at Irish Fest in Manhattan.

The Bagpipe & Drums of the Emerald Society, Chicago Police Department, encircled by their audience as they played, has been at every Manhattan Irish Fest, which was held for the 29th year on Saturday.

“It’s something to behold,” Mic Brophy with the Irish American Society of County Will, which organizes the event, said of the spectacle.

“I love coming out here,” said John Harmening, pipe manager for the band. “The people of Manhattan are so nice and so kind and so appreciative.”

John Harmening, a Chicago police officer, plays bagpipes as the Bagpipe & Drums of the Emerald Society, Chicago Police Department marches into the tent at Irish Fest in Manhattan on Saturday. (Bob Okon)

It was more than the people of Manhattan who roared with approval for the band’s playing of “The Wearing of the Green,” “The Minstrel Boy,” and other Irish tunes as well as “God Bless America.”

“I love being Irish and celebrating our heritage,” said Carol Mackey of Elwood before adding, “and drinking the Guinness beer.”

The event coming a few weeks ahead of St. Patrick’s Day attracts thousands of people to the small Will County town.

Even Jack Grady of Manalapan, New Jersey was there, visiting family in Manhattan and learning of the event on Facebook.

“They said it’s a good time,” Grady said as he waited for the start of the parade that kicked of Irish Fest.

The Will County Threshermen's Association adopted an Irish theme for its float in the Irish Fest parade in Manhattan on Saturday. (Bob Okon)

The event included a variety of music throughout the day.

But the emphasis on Irish heritage included a performance by 30 girls with the Eilish Sullivan School of Irish Dance in New Lenox.

Eilish Sullivan, who runs the school, danced at the first Irish Fest with her sister.

“My parents are from Ireland,” Sullivan said.

The performance in front of an enthusiastic crowd is an experience of “excitement and joy” for her students, she said.

The event itself “brings people together,” Sullivan said. “It helps just to have camaraderie with each other.”

Irish Fest also is a family event, evident from the large number of children with parents in attendance.

Families awaited the start of the parade at Irish Fest in Manhattan on Saturday.. (Bob Okon)

It’s the best pat of Irish Fest, said Tony Stover of Manhattan, dressed in a garish green suit and top hat.

“All my kids are here,” Stover said, noting his grown children now are spread through the Chicago area and Indiana. “And when you can get all your kids together, it’s priceless.”

Lauren Quinn said her family has been coming to Irish Fest since they moved to New Lenox 12 years ago

“It’s very family oriented,” Quinn said. “You can feel the community spirit here.”

The salute to community, family and heritage was held Saturday, again drawing large crowds for Irish music, Irish dances, Irish beer, and more to mark an early celebration for the month of St. Patrick’s Day.