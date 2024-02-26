Pets of the Week: Feb. 26, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Wiggles is a 3-year-old terrier, who was recently relinquished through no fault of her own. It is suspected she wasn’t treated so nicely because she is very afraid of men. Wiggles needs a kind patient family to let her know she can trust people again. She would do best as the only animal in the home. To meet Wiggles, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by Naws Humane Society of Illinois)

Four-year-old Mister Crowley lost his home when his owner died. He is friendly but a bit timid in new environments. Once he warms up, he is affectionate and shows his desire for attention and pets. To meet Mister Crowley, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

RJ is a sweet and happy miniature pinscher/Chihuahua mix who came to the humane society from a Southern Illinois animal control after his owner passed away. He is approximately 8 years old and appears to be housebroken. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Linus is a young, domestic medium-haired cat who came to the shelter from Southern Illinois animal control along with his sister Lucy and his mother Marcie. He is sweet and loves attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.