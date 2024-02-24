Coal City wins quarterfinal at dual team state: Friday’s The Herald News roundup

Boys Wrestling
Mt. Carmel 33, Joliet Catholic 26: At Bloomington, the Hillmen lost in their opening round match of the Class 3A dual team state championships to the Caravan. Dillan Johnson, Luke Foster, Max Cumbee, Jason Hampton, Max Corral and Nico Ronchetti won their matches for JCA.
Coal City 54, Riverdale 13: At Bloomington, Coal City advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with the win over the Rams at the dual team state championships. Emmett Easton, Payton Vigna, Owen Peterson, Cooper Morris, Culan Lindemuth, Noah Houston, Mason Garner, Brock Finch, Brant Widlowski, John Keigher and Brody D’Orazio won their matches for the Coalers. Coal City will face Vandalia in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic 57, Lemont 38: At Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional, in Chicago Heights, Lemont (19-12) fell to the host Spartans in the regional final.
Riverdale 59, Seneca 54: At Class 2A Hall Regional, in Spring Valley, the season came to an end for the Irish at 23-10 with a loss to the Rams in the regional final. Lane Provence led the Irish with 26 points. Brady Sheedy added 11 and Paxton Giertz finishedwith eight points.
Waubonsie Valley 48, Plainfield North 34: At Class 4A Metea Valley Regional, in Aurora, Jeffrey Fleming closed out his senior season with 22 points as the Tigers fell to the third-seeded Warriors in the regional final.
Manteno 48, Wilmington 31: At Class 2A Manteno Regional, Wilmington ended its season at 19-10 with a loss in the regional final to the host Panthers.
Beecher 64, Joliet Catholic 55: At Class 2A Westmont Regional, the Hillmen fell to the unbeaten Bobcats in the regional final. Drew Willis finished with 18 points, and JJ Sterrett added 15 for JCA.
Boys Swimming
IHSA State Meet: At Westmont, Nate Jackson of Lincoln-Way East, Neimantas Zonys of Plainfield North and Andy Giorgetti of Lockport qualified for Saturdays finals at the state swimming and diving championships. Jackson sits fourth in diving with a score of 342.7. Giorgetti placed 13th overall with a score of 311.95. Zonys dropped a full second from his sectional time in the 100-yard breaststroke to sneak into the consolation finals in 16th place. He swam a season best 56.87. Aristidis Jonihakis finished 42nd in the 200 freestyle and 28th in the 500 freestyle for Plainfield North. The Tigers 200 medley relay placed 33rd. Sebastian Leal Tineo finished 21st in the 50 freestyle and 27th in the 100 freestyle for Lincoln Way East. The Griffins 400 freestyle relay placed 31st. Ben Clark of Joliet West placed 38th in the 200 individual medley and 32nd in the 500. Shane Gabel of Lockport finished 44th in the 50 freestyle and 43rd in the 100 freestyle. Jake McCormick of Lincoln-Way West was 36th in the 100 backstroke, Jon Mroz from LIncoln-Way Central finished 40th in the 500 and Taydin Murphy of Morris (39th) and Logan Fields of Lockport (38th) competed in the diving competition.
Girls Wrestling
IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington, Nine area wrestlers qualified for the semifinals at the girls state wrestling championships. Lockport sophomore Morgan Turner cruised into the semifinals at 110 and remained unbeaten on the season. Fellow sophomore Claudia Heeney improved to 19-1 this season with two quick wins at 130. Avery Colella (105) and Rebekah Ramirez (235) also competed at state for the Porters. Eliana Paramo of Joliet Central cruised into the finals at 110. Teammate Izabel Herrera competed at 135. Gracie Guarino of Lincoln-Way Central made quick work of her two matches, improving to 25-0. Minooka sophomore Addison Caileux is in the semifinals at 130, while teammate Peyton Kueltzo is in the consolation quarterfinals at 235. Eva Beck competed at 135 for Minooka. Sammie Greisen of Seneca made the semis at 130 as did Kiernan Farmer of Peotone and Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central at 170. Katie Ramirez-Quintero earned her spot in the semifinals at 135 for Bolingbrook. Zoe Dempsey (105) of Lincoln-Way West, Ella McDonnell (110) of Morris, Gracie Laird (120) of Joliet Catholic, and Teagan Aurich (155) of Plainfield South are in the consolation quarterfinals. Cheya Bishop of Joliet Catholic and Henessis Villagrana of Romeoville competed at 235 as did Morgan Congo of Morris at 190 and Molly O’Connor of Lemont at 120.
Boys Track and Field
Olivet Nazarene High School Classic: At Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way East captured the team title, outscoring Lockport 110-72. Michael O’Brien won the 3,200-meter run, Ryan Usher took the 60 hurdles and Dedrick Richardson won the long jump events for East. Nolan Lamoureux of Lockport took the 600 and 200 over Azariah Henry Bolls of Romeoville. Henry Bolls won the 60. James Kokuro Jr. of Joliet West won the 400, Ryan Stiglic won the pole vault for Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
Huntley Invitational: At Huntley, Minooka raced to a fourth-place finish. Senior Nate George won the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash for the Indians. DJ Smith won the 60 hurdles for Minooka. Plainfield East sophomore Nasir Robinson was the Bengals top finisher with a fourth-place finish in the 200.
Girls Track and Field
Argo Invitational: At Chicago, senior Grace Griffin helped lead Romeoville to a tie for fifth at the Argo Invite. Griffin finished second in the long and triple jumps and also ran on the Spartans 4x160 relay team, which finished third. Faith Green brought home a third-place finish for Romeoville in the 55 hurdles.
Plainfield North Invitational: At Plainfield, the host Tigers ran second to Neuqua Valley, scoring 106 points. North Junior Taylor McClain won the 55 and 200 meter dashes. Lauren Dellangelo took the 400 for the Tigers. Lemont finished sixth in the team race. Ashley Wrublik won the shot put for Lemont.